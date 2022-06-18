OMAHA
They are who we thought they could be.
They weren’t for most of this season, but in their College World Series opener the Ole Miss batters set the tone for what would become a 5-1 victory over Auburn on Saturday night in the final game of the opening round.
When they were more than two-thirds through the SEC schedule and floundering at 7-14, there was an ample body of work to adjust expectations for Ole Miss.
This was supposed to be the dynamic offense, its lineup dotted with veterans who had already produced in America’s most rugged conference.
Yes, pitching was a question mark, but surely there would be enough arms to support this offense, right?
It was a reasonable theory, but for 2½ months we were wrong.
Sure that time frame included a month’s absence of Kevin Graham – a major loss to be sure – but with so many experienced pieces, where was that bat or two to rise up and take on more of the load?
Hitting coach Mike Clement felt like he was seeing flashes of production without consistency.
While we accepted the preseason miscalculation, Ole Miss players did not.
Graham returned, and has been a big piece – he had three hits on Saturday – but this entire lineup is swinging better and is swinging at clutch times.
Double-digit hit games are up.
The Rebels are moving runners around the bases rather than trying to win with solo home runs.
When it looked like Auburn right-hander Joseph Gonzalez would cruise through the first, the Rebels put together three-straight two-out hits. Tim Elko lined a single to center, Graham doubled to the left field corner, and Kemp Alderman drove them both home.
The Rebels lacked that confidence in March and April.
Ole Miss had 10 hits by the middle innings and had extended the lead to 5-0.
Superior pitching by Dylan DeLucia made five runs seem like 10, but it was no slouch that Ole Miss knocked around and got out of the game early.
Gonzalez, a sophomore, brought a sub-3 ERA in 73 1-3 innings into the game.
The Rebels attacked him with seven hits and four earned runs in five innings.
"We knew we were going to have to be very opportunistic and get the big hits," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
Ole Miss also hit reliever Carson Skipper early before he settled in.
DeLucia and Hunter Elliott have helped Ole Miss answer the pitching question. Josh Mallitz has been a late-season bullpen find.
There’s been good defense, too.
The Rebels are in Omaha because they’ve been above average in three phases.
Winning here will require them to be elite.
They’ll have to continue to hit good pitching the way they did in the Hattiesburg super regional and here against Gonzalez.
And they need to continue to spread the wealth.
They did all of this on Saturday night and are one win away from the coveted 2-0 start in the CWS.