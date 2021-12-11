Ole Miss fell to Western Kentucky Saturday night 71-48 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta
The loss snapped Ole Miss’ (6-3) three-game winning streak.
Shots weren’t falling most of the night for the Rebels, who were coming off an upset win over then-No. 18 Memphis last weekend. Ole Miss shot just 27% from the field in the game while the Hilltoppers (6-4) shot a scorching 51%. The Rebels never led in the game and were outrebounded 42-30 and outscored in the paint by 26.
The Rebels started the game just 4 of 25 from the field and missed their first nine 3-point tries. Ole Miss made its last three buckets of the half, though, and cut the Hilltopper lead down to 15.
Ole Miss stuck around for part of the second half until Western Kentucky again caught fire, hitting six of its final eight shots to end the game. With the deficit at 13 less than a minute into the second half, the Hilltoppers went on a 17-10 run over a 10-minute span to up the lead to 20.
Senior guard Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss with 13 points, while senior center Nysier Brooks chipped in 10 points and had a team-high six rebounds. Four Western Kentucky players finished in double-figure scoring, led by center Jamarion Sharp’s 16.
Ole Miss hosts Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday.