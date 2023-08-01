Micah Pettus

Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus was named to the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Ole Miss athletic

DALLAS – Ole Miss football sophomore offensive tackle Micah Pettus has been named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday.

