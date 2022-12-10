A source confirmed with the Daily Journal on Saturday a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz that Ole Miss was likely to make the hire. Garrison will also serve as the Rebels' run-game coordinator. He will take over for Jake Thornton, who has reportedly taken the offensive line coaching position at Auburn.
"John is one of the top coaches in the country," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said in a news release. "We are always in pursuit to give our student-athletes the best in all areas, as we take the next step forward with our program here at Ole Miss."
Garrison has served as the Wolfpack’s offensive line coach the last four seasons. He was also the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at FAU in 2018 under then-head coach Lane Kiffin.He has also coached at UNLV and his alma mater, Nebraska, where he started two seasons at center for the Cornhuskers. He began his coaching career in 2005 at Blue Springs High School.
One of Garrison's players at NC State — offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu — was an All-American and taken sixth overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2022.
Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) plays Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28.
