The Ole Miss offensive line got a big boost Monday when junior left tackle Nick Broeker announced his return, and Western Kentucky transfer Mason Brooks announced his commitment.

Broeker, a three-year starter, had toyed with the idea of declaring for the NFL draft.

Monday was the deadline for underclassmen to make such announcements.

Broeker, 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, currently projects as a middle- to late-round pick.

A two-time all-Conference USA selection at right tackle, Brooks (6-6, 304) has received interest from at least a dozon Power Five programs.

The coming of Brooks means either he or rising junior Jeremy James will move inside.

James played guard as a freshman but started every game at right tackle this season.

PARRISH ALFORD

