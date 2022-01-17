Sorry, an error occurred.
College Sports Editor & Columnist
The Ole Miss offensive line got a big boost Monday when junior left tackle Nick Broeker announced his return, and Western Kentucky transfer Mason Brooks announced his commitment.
Broeker, a three-year starter, had toyed with the idea of declaring for the NFL draft.
Monday was the deadline for underclassmen to make such announcements.
Broeker, 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, currently projects as a middle- to late-round pick.
A two-time all-Conference USA selection at right tackle, Brooks (6-6, 304) has received interest from at least a dozon Power Five programs.
The coming of Brooks means either he or rising junior Jeremy James will move inside.
James played guard as a freshman but started every game at right tackle this season.
PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.
Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal.
