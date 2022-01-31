Following a 2-1 homestand that featured victories over Florida and Kansas State, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team heads on the road for a pair of tough road matchups.
The Rebels (11-10 overall, 2-6 SEC) play at No. 25 LSU Tuesday night and in Gainesville against Florida on Saturday. Last week, Ole Miss defeated the Gators by 16 on Monday, fell to Arkansas by nine Wednesday and rebounded for a 67-56 win over the Wildcats Saturday.
Freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance over the three games. He averaged 16 points and three assists. He is the first Ole Miss player to earn the honor since 2011.
Tuesday will be Ole Miss’ first time playing LSU this season. The Tigers (16-5, 4-4) have wins over Kentucky and Tennessee this season but lost to TCU by nine on Saturday. LSU is led by forwards Tari Eason and Darius Days, who average 15.9 and 13.1 points per game, respectively.
The Tigers have one of the premier defenses in college basketball, surrendering 59.2 points per game (11th) and are second nationally in field goal percentage defense at 36.6%. Opponents also shoot just 27% from 3 against LSU.
LSU is 81-29 all-time against Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. The Rebels, who are 0-3 in true road games this season, have not won at LSU since 2013.