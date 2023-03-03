djr-2022-03-20-sport-ole-miss-dougherty-arp1

Jack Dougherty

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Ole Miss Baseball team (8-2) opened play in the Cambria College Classic Friday evening with a 5-1 win over No. 18 Maryland (4-5). The Rebels take the season series over the Terrapins 3-1, winning three-straight matchups after dropping the first one last Friday.

