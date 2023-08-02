OXFORD — In a month’s time, Ole Miss will be taking the field for its season opener. Between now and then, however, are a lot of questions that are in need of answers.
The Rebels (8-5, 4-4 SEC in 2022) opened fall practice Wednesday morning after an offseason that featured more than its fair share of change.
In addition to major roster turnover — there are nearly 60 new players on the roster who weren’t there in 2022 — Ole Miss is undergoing a defensive transformation under first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding, formerly of Alabama. Additionally, there is the question of who the team’s quarterback will be.
There’s no shortage of storylines as the Rebels prepare for their date with Mercer at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 2.
“(We’ve) got a lot of work to do to put that together with all the pieces,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “ … It doesn’t just automatically work together. Sometimes it doesn’t. So, it’s just not that easy of having these pieces like, they’re supposed to be really good or have performed really well or were big recruits out of high school … there’s a lot to do to put them together and for them to mesh together and come together to be a really good team.”
Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart started 12 games last season for Ole Miss and threw for just under 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 614 yards. The USC transfer was in a battle with Luke Altmyer throughout the spring and summer, and the two alternated starts the first two weeks of the season before Dart was ultimately named the starter.
Dart has not been assured of the starting gig in 2023, however, as the team brought in Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and LSU’s Walker Howard to beef up the overall talent in the room. Sanders was a four-year starter for the Cowboys, and Howard was a blue-chip recruit in the 2022 class.
Kiffin has largely been mum on the quarterback competition since the spring but offered a bit of insight into his decision-making process: If, once again, the battle has to run into the actual slate of games, so be it.
“I would prefer for it not to. I’ve always said that. I always think it’s better to have your guy. But, you don’t want to risk choosing the wrong one,” Kiffin said. “ … Obviously, we don’t have preseason games. So, it is hard to judge, and people make the wrong decisions all the time even with preseason games at the next level. So, I just try to be really careful of saying, ‘OK, that’s the guy’ and then you haven’t seen him even play in the game with you.
“ … Ideally, no, we would not go into that. But if it doesn’t show itself, then I feel like you have to.”
The Rebels are learning Golding’s new scheme and have been since the spring. But given the fact it’s been a single day of practice without full pads, Kiffin is well-aware there is a lot of work to be done. The scheme itself doesn’t really matter, however, if the players aren’t of a high-enough caliber. And while the meshing of the defense has yet to happen, Kiffin is confident he has the type of players who will make a difference.
“There are a lot of really good looking pieces out there," Kiffin said. "… That’s really good, because if the pieces don’t look really good, it doesn’t matter how many practices you have and how well you coach if you can’t tackle and you can’t cover.”
