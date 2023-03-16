After a non-conference slate of games that featured a whopping nine games against Big Ten opponents, No. 3 Ole Miss begins SEC play Thursday night in Nashville against No. 6 Vanderbilt.
“We’ve had success (in non-conference), but more so, we’ve seen some different guys. The lineup hasn’t changed much, but we’ve seen a lot from other people,” head coach Mike Bianco said following the Rebels’ sweep over Purdue. “We’ve been pressed a little bit in some games. Trying to still develop roles with the bullpen. But the bullpen continues to pitch well.
The Rebels’ (14-3) eight-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Jacksonville State in a 10-6 loss. Ole Miss took a 3-0 lead in the top of the against the Gamecocks before surrendering six runs in the bottom of the inning. Freshman Jordan Vera got the start and did not make it out of the third inning, giving up six earned runs with no strikeouts and two walks.
Rebels batters struck out 14 times and walked twice. Ole Miss entered the game walking an average of 5.6 times per game.
Vanderbilt (13-5) is 22nd nationally with a 3.36 ERA and averages 6.5 runs offensively per game, which ranks 145th in college baseball. Outfielder R.J. Schreck leads the Commodores with a .318 batting average and is tied for the team lead with three home runs. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. — who stole 46 bases without being caught once last season — is 12 of 15 on his attempts in 2023.
Commodores ace Carter Holton will likely start Thursday’s matchup opposite junior Jack Dougherty. Holton pitched against the Rebels the last times the team met at the 2022 SEC Tournament, going six innings with no earned runs, six strikeouts and two walks. Holton has a 2.21 ERA this season and a strikeout-walk ratio of 25:7.
Thursday’s opener against Vanderbilt starts at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
