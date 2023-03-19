Yolett McPhee-McCuin always knew her big win at Ole Miss was coming. It wasn’t a matter of if; it was when.
The fifth-year head coach took some lumps early in her Rebels career — two losing seasons to start her tenure, an 0-16 record in SEC play in her second campaign, blowout losses to the juggernauts and traditional powers in the conference.
But McPhee-McCuin is also a proponent of never skipping steps. She believes each moment leads to the next great one. That goes for her time at Ole Miss and long before that, dating back to her time as a junior college player at Miami-Dade Community College.
On Sunday night in front of a national audience, McPhee-McCuin and the Rebels broke through against one of the coaches and programs on college basketball’s Mount Rushmore.
This was Ole Miss' time.
Junior forward Madison Scott hit a pair of free throws with less than 20 seconds to play to break a 49-all tie against No. 1 seeded Stanford, and the eighth-seeded Rebels upset the Cardinal 54-49 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Stanford, California.
With the win, the Rebels advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2007 and 11th overall. They will face either Texas or Louisville in Seattle on Friday.
“My whole journey, I tell people, I always use basketball analogies. And I say, for my life, I never get a wide-open layup. I always have to do a pro-hop or a Euro step in life to score in life,” McPhee-McCuin said with a laugh. “It’s just been my journey. And so, anytime it’s easy, it’s a setup for failure, you know? But I’m a learner, I’m a student. And every stop, I’ve learned something.”
Stanford (29-6) — the 2021 national champions — entered the game averaging just under 46 rebounds per game and were third in the country in rebound margin at plus-13.6. Ole Miss (25-8) won the battle of the boards 44-39. The Rebels never trailed in the game and forced 21 turnovers.
Scott was one of the players who committed to the program right after that winless SEC season. Her unwavering belief in McPhee-McCuin — and in Ole Miss — made what she experienced Sunday night at the final buzzer nearly beyond words.
“The feeling I’m feeling right now, it’s indescribable. All I can say is, I’m so happy. I’m so blessed. I’m so grateful. I’m just happy to be an Ole Miss Rebel. This is what I came here for. This is what me and Snudda came here for, for moments like this,” Scott said. “Each year, and I’ve said it before, we continue to get better and better under the leadership of Coach Yo. We have amazing scorers like (Angel Baker) that come and join us, and so forth and so forth.
“We’ve come a long way. And I’m just so happy. That’s all I can say, I’m just so happy. And again, I keep saying it because I believe it, we all believe it: we’re not done. There’s still more work to be done. So, let’s do it.”
Senior guard Angel Baker scored seven of Ole Miss’ first 13 points Sunday night, giving the Rebels a five-point lead after a quarter.
The second belonged to freshman guard Ayanna Thompson, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter and three in the first half total. Despite Stanford having All-American forward Cameron Brink, it was the Rebels that dominated the glass, outrebounding Stanford 26-16 in the first half, including plus-10 in offensive rebounds.
Among the biggest plays in the first half came in the second quarter with the Rebels up three, when Stanford got a steal and what appeared to be a wide-open fastbreak opportunity. Senior guard Myah Taylor stole the ball right under the hoop, Ole Miss took it all the way back, and Thompson hit a 3 to cap off a potential five-point momentum swing.
Ole Miss held Stanford without a point for the final 6:28 of the half and to just seven points in the second quarter. It was the lowest-scoring quarter for the Cardinal this season.
In the biggest game of the year, the Rebels did what they do best. They didn’t stray away from what or who they are.
“We defend, to say the least,” Baker said with a smile.
The Rebels took a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter. Stanford ended the period on a 10-4 run, however, and cut their deficit to seven after three.
Stanford cut the lead to three less than two minutes into the fourth, but again the Rebels were unfazed. Baker hit a baseline jumper midway through the quarter to increase Ole Miss’ lead back up to eight.
Stanford trimmed the lead down to two and eventually tied it at 49 with a pair of free throws from Brink. With all the momentum in the world and a home crowd waiting for their beloved Cardinal to break through themselves, it's the Rebels who made the game-winning plays.
Ole Miss forced a bad pass on the ensuing Stanford possession, and Scott got the steal with 23 seconds to play. She then calmly sank both free throws after being fouled. The Rebels hit five of their last six free throws to end the game and forced three crucial turnovers in the final 23 seconds.
There was never any fear, any notion that this game might slip away like other opportunities had previously. The Rebels took top-ranked South Carolina to overtime in February before ultimately falling short. There were other close calls that left Ole Miss with a pit in its stomach this season as well. The could haves, the would haves, the should haves.
Not this time. This was their night. Everything had led to this.
Baker led the Rebels with 12 points. Senior guard Marquesha Davis and Scott scored 12 and 11, respectively.
“Those games, falling short, it hurt in the moment. But ultimately, they prepared us for this moment. We finally closed out a game,” Scott said. “And we’re just hungry for more.”
