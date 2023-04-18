Ole Miss took its first lead Tuesday night at Arkansas State on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the seventh inning, as the Rebels took down the Red Wolves 6-3. Ole Miss sweeps the season series, as the Rebels won 11-3 in their February meeting in Oxford.
Ole Miss (21-16, 3-12 SEC) loaded the bases four times in the game and went 0 for 5. The Rebels were held scoreless through the first four innings and stranded 13 runners in the game.
Ole Miss added two insurance runs in the ninth inning.
“It’s always good to win, but … disappointed in the way we played tonight. Defensively, we had some miscues that gave up some runs,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … I thought we had plenty of hits, we just didn’t take advantage of it. … I think we left six guys at third base with less than two outs. So, we could have made it a lot easier on ourselves.”
The Red Wolves (12-21, 3-10 Sun Belt) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first off freshman starter Jordan Vera, though the Rebels had a chance to answer in the top of the second with the bases loaded and one out. A double-play from sophomore leftfielder John Kramer ended the inning. Vera pitched two innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs.
Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, the Rebels loaded the bases again and tied the game with a walk to junior Calvin Harris, the third walk of the inning. That was the only run the Rebels would score, though, as they left six runners on through the first five innings.
Arkansas State loaded the bases themselves in the bottom of the fifth and took advantage, taking a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly. Junior third baseman Ethan Lege prevented further damage, throwing out a runner at home for the second out.
Lege led off the sixth with a triple, and Kramer drove him in with an opposite-field single to knot the game back up. For the third time in the game, the Rebels loaded the bases and again were unable to capitalize.
The Rebels took the lead in the seventh with the bases loaded wild pitch. Sophomore reliever Mason Nichols pitched three scoreless innings in relief, and junior outfielder Kemp Alderman started the ninth on the mound and got the first two outs before loading the bases. Senior Mitch Murrell got the final out.
Bianco also told reporters he still expected sophomore ace Hunter Elliott to be available to pitch over the weekend vs. No. 1 LSU. Elliott has not pitched in a game since the season opener due to a sprained UCL.
“Yeah, I am. He stayed back today. (Assistant Carl) Lafferty went recruiting but was still on campus this afternoon, did a bullpen with Hunter,” Bianco said. “I’ll find out tomorrow morning how that went, and we’ll check how he’s feeling and how he bounces back from that bullpen. But our hope is that he’ll be available in some capacity.”
Ole Miss hosts No. 1 LSU in a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.