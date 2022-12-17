Kermit Davis

Kermit Davis is 44-48 in his last three seasons at Ole Miss, 20-34 in SEC games.

 AP | File

OXFORD — Behind a combined 38 points from junior guard Matthew Murrell and sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin, Ole Miss took down Temple 63-55 Saturday at SJB Pavilion. Here are three takeaways from the Rebels' (8-3) win.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.