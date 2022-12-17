OXFORD — Behind a combined 38 points from junior guard Matthew Murrell and sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin, Ole Miss took down Temple 63-55 Saturday at SJB Pavilion. Here are three takeaways from the Rebels' (8-3) win.
They didn’t dig themselves into too big a hole
There was no 21-0 run by the Rebels’ opposition like in Wednesday’s game against UCF.
The Rebels scored on their first possession of the game Saturday but did endure a scoring drought of more than five minutes, a stretch that saw the Owls jump ahead 8-4 and lead by as many as eight in the first half.
Ole Miss weathered the storm, however, and five late points from sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin cut the deficit down to one with six seconds left in the first. Despite shooting 7 of 26 from the field, the Rebels trailed just 27-24 at halftime following a buzzer-beating Temple bucket.
It wasn’t always pretty, but Ole Miss kept it close enough early to allow for their comeback.
“We had so many balls right at the rim. We bobbled and fumbled balls … But I thought we kept defending,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “Second half was better. It was sure good to see Daeshun settle in. He played a clean game.”
They were tough on the glass and defense
Ole Miss outrebounded the Owls 23-17 in the first half and 46-34 overall. Senior forward Myles Burns led the way with 12. Saturday's effort was in contrast to Wednesday’s game against UCF, where the Rebels were outrebounded 39-32.
While Murrell led the way offensively with 21 points, he thrived defensively as well. He wanted the assignment of guarding star Khalif Battle, Davis said, and held the guard to 15 points on just 4 of 17 (24%) from the field. Battle entered the game averaging 19.4 points per game on 44% from the field.
“He was their leading scorer coming in. I knew, of course, if he was to get off, then of course their team was going to get off and they were going to feed off his energy,” Murrell said. “So, if you stop him and stop his energy, it stops the rest of the team.”
They broke through and held on
Another five quick points from Ruffin and a dunk from junior Matthew Murrell tied the game at 35 with 13:45 left in the second half. A 3-point play from freshman guard T.J. Caldwell with just over 13 minutes to play gave the Rebels their first lead since the 16:07 mark of the first.
The teams jostled back and forth for the next few minutes before an 8-0 run created a bit of separation for Ole Miss. Ole Miss went up eight with 3:43 to play by way of a dunk from senior forward Myles Burns. Temple cut the lead down to three points with 1:14 to play, but clutch free throws and a huge block from senior forward Jayveous McKinnis sealed the victory.
“We’d love to score 80 and be better in that way, but kind of where we are a little bit offensively right now, with just some of the things that we’re doing around the goal and ball movement, yeah, it was one of those halfcourt games,” Davis said. “So, I appreciated the win. We had some really tough practices the last couple days, really trying to bounce back from the Central Florida game. So I was proud of our team. We needed a win.”
