OXFORD – It’s not a list Ole Miss wants to necessarily be on, but it’s a necessary evil of the modern college sports world.
Last week, ESPN ran a story detailing the financials of “dead money” – severance pay for head coaches and assistant coaches no longer working at the schools they’re being paid by – among FBS programs from Jan 1, 2010 through Jan. 31, 2021. According to ESPN’s record requests, 86 of the 130 schools gave records. All the responding schools were public schools.
Among those, Ole Miss had the fourth-highest total of money being paid out to former coaches in that time span at $20.4 million. Auburn and Nebraska had the most at $31.2 million and $25.8, and Texas was third at $21.5 million.
A total of more than $533.6 million was made in severance payments by the schools surveyed.
The Daily Journal spoke with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter about the impact of the payments and the cost-benefit analysis of making coaching decisions.
“That’s not a list we want to be on the top of, for sure,” Carter said. “It is just kind of the nature of the beast.”
The payments for Ole Miss over that timeframe were made to football coach Houston Nutt and assistants, football coach Matt Luke and assistants, men’s basketball coach Andy Kennedy and assistants, women’s basketball coach Matt Insell and assistants, and assistants of football coach Hugh Freeze, Carter said.
Freeze himself did not get severance pay because he was fired for cause.
Most payouts do not end up being 100% of the contract, Carter said, and is dependent on individual negotiations. Some are paid out over a long period of time while some are paid sooner.
Tom Mars, an Arkansas-based lawyer who represented Nutt in a defamation case against Ole Miss and has represented a handful of coaches in their separations from schools, compares the coaching hiring process to a marriage – everything is great at the start.
But sometimes the relationship sours, and measures must be taken by both parties. Buyout clauses are standard, Mars said, though no two are exactly alike.
“A buyout agreement with a head football or basketball coach is the sports equivalent of a prenup,” Mars said.
According to ESPN, football made up $16 million of Ole Miss’ payments in severance payments. Men’s basketball cost $3.35 million and women’s basketball $969,000. Nutt and Luke were paid a combined $8.7 million. A total of 51 coaches were included in the $20.4 million in total payments, ESPN said, and six individual coaches were paid more than $1 million. Totals included head, assistant and strength and conditioning coaches.
Mars is well aware of how “absolutely ridiculous” coaching contracts can be. But when a coach signs a contract, it is a binding agreement. That includes the buyout part of the equation.
“It doesn’t matter how ridiculous they are,” Mars said. “A deal’s a deal.”
In Mississippi, the longest deal a coach can sign is for four years. Carter said it is hard not to think long term when signing a coach to a contract, given all of the potential pitfalls. Severance money comes from the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation, Carter said, the same fund coaching contracts come out of.
“You have some risk. We try to be fiscally responsible, but it gets to the point where you want to keep these coaches on long term contracts,” Carter said. “But at the same time when things start to go south, you have to make a move.
“It puts you in a little bit of a Catch-22.”
While paying money to coaches no longer coaching for you is a worst-case scenario, Carter said that sometimes biting the bullet is the best option. A losing product will lose fans and support, Carter said, which will end up costing more in the long run than any severance payments will.
“If you get in a situation with a coach when the morale of the fan base is down … You almost can’t afford not to make a change,” Carter said. “I think in individual situations you can say, ‘Give a coach one more year,’ … (But) most of the time, if you’ve got the feeling that you need to make a change, it’s better to make the change right then.”
In the grand scheme of things, the severance payments don’t impact the way Ole Miss operates its athletics department. If anything, you sort of compartmentalize that money away, Carter explained, and don’t look back once the decision to part ways with a coach has been made.
That being said, Carter would prefer Ole Miss not be toward the top of that list come 2031.
“It’s important, and it’s a priority. It’s vetting coaches, it’s hiring people like you feel have great upside,” Carter said. “We have to make sure that the head coaches that we hire (then) hire great assistant coaches. … We owe it to our constituency to make good decisions.
“It’s a big priority for us to not be on that list in 10 years.”