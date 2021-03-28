COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – The Ole Miss path to a WNIT championship was blocked on Sunday.
If the Rebels’ shots weren’t blocked, they were altered physically or mentally.
Rice center Nancy Mulkey, 6-foot-9, had 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks as the Owls defeated the Rebels 71-58 in the title game before a pro-Ole Miss crowd at Collierville High School.
When Ole Miss (15-12) has been at its best it has owned the paint with Maryland transfer Shakira Austin.
Austin, though, was out of sorts in the first half when Mulkey, who began her college career at Oklahoma, helped Rice set the tone.
Austin made adjustments in the second half and finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocks of her own.
She and teammate Donnetta Johnson were named to the WNIT all-tournament team.
Mulkey was tournament MVP.
Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said postseason inexperience against a Rice team that was in the NCAA Tournament two years ago showed up.
“It was the moment … the moment. They understood the moment. You could tell that from the beginning of the game. They understood it, and my players didn’t. They were in control the whole 40 minutes,” McPhee-McCuin said.
Austin was 2 for 11 from the field in the first half. Her first bucket came with 1:45 left in the first quarter, and made it a 15-11 Rice lead.
Her second came minutes later when she knocked down a free throw line jumper which Mulkey did not come out and defend.
The next trip Austin tried the same shot, and Mulkey blocked it.
Rice was able to handle the Rebels’ trademark pressure with just seven turnovers in the first half.
Though fewer than usual, the Rebels were able to get some clean looks in the paint in spite of Mulkey’s presence. They didn’t connect on those looks as they shot 21.2 percent (7 for 33) in the first half.
“I can think of five layups we didn’t make. We didn’t have that sense of urgency. My team was acting as if they had another game tomorrow,” McPhee-McCuin said.
Austin was better in the second half, challenging Mulkey and finish shots on reverse layups early in the third quarter.
The Rebels used a 10-0 run to close the deficit to 58-54, but after a Rice timeout with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left the Owls (23-4) responded with composure and responded with a 13-2 run before Austin hit a 17-footer with the game’s final points.
McPhee-McCuin believes she can help Austin improve next season and that the Rebels will move forward.
“We have to continue to grow, but if you’re going to place a bet, bet that we’ll be part of the field of 64 next year,” she said.