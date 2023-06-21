Duke Virginia Baseball

Duke pitcher Andrew Fischer (3) goes up to bat during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

 AP Photo/Mike Caudill

OXFORD — Former Duke third baseman Andrew Fischer — an All-ACC Freshman selection who hit .289 with 11 home runs in 2023 — has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Wednesday.

