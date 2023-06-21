Fischer started 45 of 47 games for the Blue Devils this season, helping Duke reach the super regionals. He ranked fifth on the team in home runs and sixth in on-base percentage at .404. He is listed by D1Baseball as one of its “high-profile transfers” along with fellow Rebels commit Treyson Hughes, who hit .389 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs and was a first-team All-Southern Conference pick at Mercer as an outfielder. The Rebels have also received commitments from Arkansas State pitcher Kyler Carmack and Division II ABCA All-South region shortstop J.D. Urso from Tampa.
A year after winning the College World Series, the Rebels struggled in 2023, finishing with their first losing record in Mike Bianco’s 20-plus year tenure. Ole Miss won a single SEC series and finished last in the conference standings, missing the SEC Tournament. The Rebels hit .254 in SEC play and had an ERA of 7.70 in conference games.
Rebels third basemen in particular largely struggled last season, though Ethan Lege came on toward the end of the season. Lege started 49 games and hit .243 overall with three home runs and 20 RBIs in his first year in Division I after transferring from Delgado Community College. Reagan Burford started four games at third base as well and hit .180 with a home run and seven RBIs overall.
Ole Miss also returns Judd Utermark, who was a highly-touted member of the 2022 recruiting class as a third baseman. He started four games in left field and five as the team’s designated hitter.
The Rebels’ 2024 lineup will likely have a far different look than it has in recent seasons. A pair of mainstays over the last few years — outfielder T.J. McCants and second baseman Peyton Chatagnier — both entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season. McCants and Chatagnier played key roles in the Rebels’ run to Omaha in 2022 but had their share of struggles this past season, hitting .154 and .188 in conference play, respectively.
A trio of Rebels are expected to be high selections in next month’s MLB Draft as well, though each has the option to return to school. Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez is projected to be taken in the first round, while outfielder Kemp Alderman and catcher Calvin Harris are the No. 62 and No. 132 overall ranked players in the MLB’s official prospect rankings.
