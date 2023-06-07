Mercer Baseball

Mercer outfielder Treyson Hughes (13) during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio).

 AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

OXFORD — Former Mercer outfielder Treyson Hughes — a first-team All-Southern Conference selection in 2023 — committed to Ole Miss Tuesday night, he announced on social media. Hughes is a draft-eligible sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you