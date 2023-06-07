OXFORD — Former Mercer outfielder Treyson Hughes — a first-team All-Southern Conference selection in 2023 — committed to Ole Miss Tuesday night, he announced on social media. Hughes is a draft-eligible sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining.
He hit .387 last season with 11 home runs, 52 RBIs and nine stolen bases. His batting average ranked third in the Southern Conference, and his .504 on-base percentage ranked 23rd nationally. Hughes was a freshman All-American in 2022 after hitting .317 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs.
The Rebels’ 2024 lineup will likely look quite differently than it did this past season.
Star shortstop Jacob Gonzalez is a likely top-10 pick in the upcoming draft, while outfielder Kemp Alderman — who led the Rebels with a .376 average, 19 home runs and 61 RBIs — and catcher Calvin Harris are likely to be selected in the first five or six rounds, though each could opt to return to school. The trio was named second-team All-SEC, while Alderman won the Ferris Trophy as the top college baseball player in Mississippi.
First baseman Anthony Calarco has exhausted his eligibility, and outfielder T.J. McCants entered the transfer portal last week.
Ole Miss will likely return centerfielder Ethan Groff, who has an additional year of eligibility. The Tulane transfer hit .272 in his first season with the Rebels with six home runs and 42 RBIs. Groff led the team with 16 stolen bases in 19 tries. The Rebels will also bring back first baseman Will Furniss, second baseman Peyton Chatagnier, third baseman Ethan Lege and prized 2022 recruit Judd Utermark.
The Southern Conference has produced some star SEC bats in recent seasons. Samford’s Sonny DiChiara helped lead Auburn to the 2022 College World Series and was the SEC Co-Player of the Year with LSU’s Dylan Crews last season. Fellow Samford star Colton Ledbetter thrived with Mississippi State in 2023, hitting .320 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.
