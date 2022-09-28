Hunter Elliott CWS

As a freshman Hunter Elliott broke into the rotation mid-season and became reliable as a Rebels starter.

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott has signed a Name, Image and Likeness agreement with The Grove Collective, the group announced Wednesday.

