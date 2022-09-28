top story Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott signs NIL deal with The Grove Collective By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email As a freshman Hunter Elliott broke into the rotation mid-season and became reliable as a Rebels starter. Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team. Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott has signed a Name, Image and Likeness agreement with The Grove Collective, the group announced Wednesday.A former Tupelo High School standout, Elliott was a key part of the Rebels’ national championship run in the spring as a true freshman.Elliott finished his debut season with a 5-3 record and 2.70 earned run average over 12 starts in 20 appearances.He had 102 strikeouts and 34 walks.In postseason Elliott had wins against Southern Miss and Arkansas and started in the decisive second game of the CWS championship series against Oklahoma. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans He pitched 6 2-3 innings against OU with three hits, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts.The group on its social media account announced Elliott as a Grove Collective Ambassador and marketing representative.The Grove Collective also announced a partnership with shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.The Grove Collective’s Twitter account says it is an Ole Miss exclusive NIL program created to support and elevate Ole Miss athletes. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hunter Elliott Ole Miss Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters