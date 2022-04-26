PEARL — Ole Miss scored three runs to break a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning Tuesday night against Mississippi State, and junior Drew McDaniel was solid through his five innings of work, surrendering just one earned run as the Rebels took down the Bulldogs 5-2 to win the 2022 Governor’s Cup.
Ole Miss (23-17, 6-12 SEC) pitching held Mississippi State (24-18, 8-10) to just four total hits in the game. It was the fourth meeting in less than a week between the teams. Mississippi State won two of three in Oxford over the weekend. Tuesday’s game was considered a nonconference matchup.
Freshman Mason Nichols pitched three nearly flawless innings in relief of McDaniel. Ole Miss pitching did not surrender an extra-base hit.
The Rebels jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on Mississippi State starter Mikey Tepper, with senior centerfielder Justin Bench drawing a leadoff walk and scoring one pitch later on a triple from sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez. Gonzalez then scored on a groundout from senior first baseman Tim Elko.
With runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning, the Bulldogs tied the game with a two-out dribbler down the third base line from freshman Hunter Hines and subsequent errant throw from sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford.
The next scoring for either team wouldn’t come until the fifth, when senior first baseman Tim Elko singled Bench and Gonzalez home to put the Rebels up 4-2. Senior outfielder Kevin Graham drove Elko home with a double down the right field line.
Following a leadoff walk to sophomore catcher Logan Tanner, freshman Mason Nichols entered the game for McDaniel and struck out Hines. Junior Brad Cumbest then came to the plate and hit a ball that initially appeared like it was headed out of the yard. Graham was able to make the catch at the wall, however, and Cumbest passed Tanner on the basepaths during the play, leading to a pair of outs to end the inning.
Mississippi State brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth against Ole miss senior Brandon Johnson, but Johnson was able to strike out Bulldogs junior pinch hitter Von Seibert.
Ole Miss plays at Arkansas this weekend while Mississippi State plays at Missouri.
PEARL — Just days after Mississippi State took two of three against Ole Miss in Oxford, the Rebels and Bulldogs face off again at Pearl's Trustmark Park for the Governor's Cup.
Pregame:
Here are the lineups for Ole Miss and Mississippi State
Ole Miss
1. CF Justin Bench
2. SS Jacob Gonzalez
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. C Calvin Harris
6. Kemp Alderman
7. RF Hayden Leatherwood
8. 3B Reagan Burford
9. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
SP Drew McDaniel
Mississippi State
1. 2B R.J. Yeager
2. 3B Kamren James
3. DH Luke Hancock
4. C Logan Tanner
5. 1B Hunter Hines
6. LF Brad Cumbest
7. RF Kellum Clark
8. CF Jess Davis
9. SS Tanner Leggett
SP Mikey Tepper
First inning:
Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit a triple to drive senior centerfielder Juston Bench home. Senior first baseman Tim Elko then drove Gonzalez home on a groundout. MSU tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a single from freshman Hunter Hines that forced an errant throw from sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford. Tied at two, heading to the second.
Second inning:
The Rebels were retired in order in the top of the inning. A pair of walks put had runners on the corners with two outs for Mississippi State, but junior Drew McDaniel was able to get out of the inning. Still a 2-2 game heading to the third.
Third inning:
Ole Miss was retired in order for the second inning in a row. McDaniel also retired the side in order. Tied at two, headed to the fourth.
Fourth inning:
Nothing going for either team. Still tied at two, headed to the fifth.
Fifth inning:
Senior first baseman Tim Elko drove in two runs with a single. Senior outfielder Kevin Graham drove Elko in with a double down the right field line. Ole Miss leads 5-2.
Sixth inning:
McDaniel issued a walk to start the inning, bringing freshman Mason Nichols into the game. Leftfielder Brad Cumbest hit a ball that nearly left the yard, but Graham was able to make the catch. Cumbest then ran past the runner already at first, and it was ruled a double play.
Seventh inning:
Nothing for either team. Ole Miss leads 5-2 in the top of the eighth.
Eighth inning:
Junior Cam Tullar retired the Rebels in order. Nichols did the same to the Bulldogs' lineup. Ole Miss leads 5-2, heading to the ninth.