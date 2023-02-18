Jack Dougherty vs. Delaware

Ole Miss right-hander Jack Dougherty had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings against Delaware in Game 2 Saturday.

 Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss

OXFORD — Highly-touted freshman pitcher Grayson Saunier was solid in the first appearance of his Ole Miss career, pitching four shutout innings, as the Rebels took down Delaware 10-0 in eight innings to clinch their season-opening series with one game left to play Sunday.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.