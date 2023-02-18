OXFORD — Highly-touted freshman pitcher Grayson Saunier was solid in the first appearance of his Ole Miss career, pitching four shutout innings, as the Rebels took down Delaware 10-0 in eight innings to clinch their season-opening series with one game left to play Sunday.
Rebels (2-0) pitching surrendered just three hits in the game and struck out 13 batters.
“Of course (I had butterflies). Of course,” Saunier said. “Especially first time out here in front of these fans, I’m wearing an Ole Miss uniform for the first time. Of course, I was definitely pretty nervous. But then it kind of went away as the game went on.”
Saunier, a Collierville, Tennessee native, was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He struck out the first two batters he faced Saturday on fastballs of 95 and 96 miles per hour and struck out five batters in four innings of work. He walked four as well but did not give up his lone hit until the fourth.
“I’m sure he’ll beat himself up with the four walks. But the positive is, he came out in the first inning, and he threw like he's thrown here for eight weeks in inner squad games with really dominant stuff, very confident,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … That’s what you look for. Even when you’re not at your best, are you able to make stuff? The great ones do that, and he was able to do that today.
“ … I mean, how can you complain? The guy’s first start on a Saturday in front of 12,000 people, he puts up four zeroes to start the game.”
Ole Miss scored four three runs in the first two innings, but the Rebels’ bats went quiet until senior centerfielder Ethan Groff drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth. Delaware loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with two outs, but junior Jack Dougherty struck out Brett Lesher to end the Blue Hens’
(0-2) scoring threat. Dougherty struck out five in 2.1 perfect innings.
In the seventh inning, freshman Judd Utermark hit a three-run home run in his first career at-bat — the second day in a row an Ole Miss hitter went yard in his first career at-bat, on the heels of freshman Will Furniss’ solo shot Friday night.
Senior Garrett Wood, the captain of the 2023 Rebels, hit a pinch-hit bases-loaded single in the eighth to end the game early.
The Rebels finished with 11 hits and walked eight times compared to just two strikeouts.
“The super thing about Garrett is, again, another selfless guy that will do whatever you want him to do. Pinch hit, he’ll come in and play any position on the field,” Bianco said. “ … Because of that, that’s why he was voted captain by his teammates.”
Ole Miss hosts Delaware in the series finale between the teams Sunday. First pitch is noon, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.