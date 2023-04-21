OXFORD — An Ole Miss pitching staff that has seen its share of issues in recent weeks is about to get its hardest test of the season to date.
The Rebels (21-16, 3-12 SEC) — still in search of their first SEC series win of 2023 — host top-ranked LSU in a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. The first game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
The Rebels swept the Tigers in Baton Rouge last season, a series that proved to be a pivotal juncture for the team as it went on to win the College World Series.
The Tigers (29-7, 9-5 SEC) lead the nation in scoring at 10.3 runs per game and are fifth in batting average at .328. Reigning SEC Co-Player of the Year Dylan Crews is having another monster season, hitting a nation-leading .491 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .647 Third baseman Tommy White is tied for third in college baseball with 62 RBIs, and LSU as a team has eight players that have driven in at least 20 runs thus far.
Ole Miss had solid starting pitching performances last weekend at Mississippi State, with juniors Jack Dougherty and Xavier Rivas and freshman J.T. Quinn giving up eight earned runs over three games, each pitching at least 5.1 innings. The bullpen, however, did not have such sparkling statistics in the final two games — both losses — to the Bulldogs. Relievers gave up six runs in 5.1 innings of work.
Sophomore Mason Nichols gave up four earned runs in one inning against Memphis last Tuesday and surrendered a run in his 1/3 inning against Mississippi State Saturday. Nichols appeared to right the ship against Arkansas State Tuesday in a 6-3 win, pitching three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and a walk. Sophomore Cole Tolbert pitched two perfect innings and struck out four batters against the Red Wolves.
No, Arkansas State is not LSU in terms of offensive firepower. But Tuesday was a good sign nonetheless, particularly for Nichols.
“Proud of the pitching. I thought we pitched it really well. … Certainly the guys that really shined on the mound were Tolbert and, of course, Nichols. Might have been (Nichols’) best outing of the year,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … I thought (Nichols) command it well, but his slider looked more consistent tonight … the velocity wasn’t up and down where, there’s been times where, you can tell when a guy doesn’t have great feel of a pitch where the range and the velocity goes up and down like his slider has.
“… One might pop out at 78, one might pop out at 83, and they might be back-to-back pitches. Tonight, the range of the (velocity) was very similar. … I thought the fastball had life. And, like you said, I thought it was probably his best command night.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.