It was the kind of final score that isn’t unexpected when aces go head-to-head in the opener of an SEC series. But given Ole Miss had an ERA of 5.66 and Mississippi State a 6.44 mark entering Friday’s opener between archrivals, only five total runs is a bit surprising.
Rebels junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman broke a 1-1 tie with the Bulldogs Friday night with an opposite field solo home run — his third long ball in as many games — and junior Jack Dougherty had arguably his best start of the season for the Rebels, who took down the Bulldogs 3-2 in the opener of their three-game series at Dudy Noble Field.
Dougherty went six innings with just three hits surrendered and one earned run. He struck out four batters and walked one for the Rebels, who gave up just three hits to the potent Bulldogs. Senior Mitch Murrell pitched three in relief of Dougherty, striking out three with one hit allowed.
The Rebels (20-14, 3-10 SEC) were hitless in their first 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position in the game until junior catcher Calvin Harris knocked in an insurance run in the top of the ninth with two outs. Harris finished with three of Ole Miss’ 12 hits in the game and has 10 hits in his last three games.
The Bulldogs (20-15, 3-10) won two of three against Ole Miss in Oxford last season while the Rebels won the team’s neutral-site meeting at Pearl’s Trustmark Park.
“You want to say a typical Friday night in the SEC, but maybe not-so-typical for both our clubs, where we’ve struggled on the mound. But both clubs I thought were lights out tonight on the mound, and made pitches,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We were able to get a couple of balls out of the yard, and a big hit by Harris at the end. It really was the difference in the game.”
Mississippi State junior Cade Smith struck out the first two batters of the game, Harris and Alderman had back-to-back hits to give the Rebels runners on second and third. Senior first baseman Anthony Calarco grounded out to end the threat. The Rebels put a runner in scoring position in the second as well but were unable to capitalize.
The Rebels struck in the top of the third inning with a solo home run from junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez. Smith went four innings, gave up five hits and one earned run, struck out four and walked one.
Dougherty hit the first batter of the game Friday but retired the next 11 Bulldogs he faced until freshman leftfielder Dakota Jordan mashed a long ball in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at one. The Bulldogs put runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth, which brought sophomore slugger Hunter Hines to the plate. Hines hit a deep fly ball to right that junior right fielder T.J. McCants caught in front of the wall.
“(Dougherty’s) breaking ball was kind of in and out, but he had it some innings. Some innings he didn’t. But I thought he really pitched with his fastball. He was able to elevate his fastball, which he hasn’t — that’s really his forte — and he has struggled with that,” Bianco said. “ … It goes against that old adage … ‘Keep the ball down, but sometimes he keeps it down too much. I thought tonight he was able to elevate some fastballs, he was able to locate the ball on both sides of the plate. He made it tough on them.”
The Rebels had a chance to retake the lead in the seventh, as McCants and senior centerfielder Ethan Groff notched back-to-back hits. Harris came to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third but struck out looking against Colby Holcombe.
Alderman led off the top of the eighth with a monster home run to right field, and Calarco followed that up with a double, ending Holcombe’s night. He went three innings in relief of Smith, struck out three batters and gave up one earned run.
Harris’ RBI single in the ninth gave the Rebels breathing room they ended up needing, as Hines hit a solo home run in the ninth off Murrell to cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to one. Murrell struck out Jordan to end the game.
Harris is now hitting a team-high .387.
“Arguably, he’s had the best year of anybody in the lineup, and that’s saying a lot, when you look at Kemp and Gonzo and some other guys. But, he’s the guy offensively that people don’t talk a lot about," Bianco said. "And he’s really — sometimes (he’s) the straw that stirs the drink — and then you look up so many times and he’s either on-base or gets a big hit like he did tonight. … (He) gets right handers and left handers. For a left-handed guy, he really can handle the left-handed pitching.
“… He either is protecting Kemp or he’s getting on base for Kemp. So, he’s been really good for us.”
The Bulldogs and Rebels will play the second of their three games Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
