Mercer Mississippi Football

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field after a time out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

(AP) — An Ole Miss football player is suing coach Lane Kiffin and the school for racial and sexual discrimination and negligence, saying he was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis.

Newsletters

Recommended for you