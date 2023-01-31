OXFORD — Ole Miss played Kentucky to a 32-all draw in the first half Tuesday night behind 11-first-half points from freshman guard Amaree Abram. Up by just five points midway through the second half, Kentucky used an 8-0 run to create a bit of breathing room in a 75-66 win at SJB Pavilion despite the best effort of Abram, who finished with a team-high 17 points.
Kentucky outscored Ole Miss 43-34 in the second half, with 18 of those Wildcats points coming from guard Antonio Reeves. It’s the fourth loss in a row for Ole Miss, who has lost 10 of 11 games overall.
“I was really proud of our team. Really, really devastated about the loss, our team is,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
The Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) were without leading scorer Matt Murrell, as the junior guard missed his third game in a row with a knee injury. Sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin — who did not play in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State — has stepped away from the team for the time being, the school announced Tuesday.
Davis said Murrell is “real close” to returning and expects him back Saturday at Vanderbilt.
“He’s worked like heck in rehab,” Davis said. “ … Matt’s been a really, really durable guy at Ole Miss. He really has now. And he plays through aches and bruises …I would think unless something happens that, there would be a great chance that Matt will play against Vanderbilt.”
Ole Miss started freshmen at both guard spots in Abram and T.J. Caldwell, and both played well in the loss, as the latter finished with 12 points.
The Rebels took an early 15-8 lead by hitting five of their first seven shots and got nine points in the first four-plus minutes from Abram. The Wildcats (15-7, 6-3) responded with a 10-0 run and took the lead with a 3-pointer from Reeves.
Ole Miss kept battling, however, and with a little more than two minutes remaining in the first half, Caldwell hit a 3 of his own to bring the Rebels within a point. A layup from senior forward Robert Allen on the next possession capped off a 7-0 run that put Ole Miss back in front, and the game was tied at 32 heading into the locker room.
Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe, forward Jacob Toppin and Reeves took over in the second half, combining for 39 points. Ole Miss trailed 50-45 with 10:35 to play, Kentucky went on its 8-0 run to go up by 13. Abram answered with a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Rebels afloat, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Wildcats’ hot shooting at bay.
Kentucky shot 52% from the field in the second half. Reeves finished with a game-high 27 points. Toppin scored 18 and Tshiebwe scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
“Give Kentucky credit. It just seems like one guard on these other teams just go and have these huge nights, one guard. Tonight it was Reeves,” Davis said.
Ole Miss plays at Vanderbilt Saturday at noon.
