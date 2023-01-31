Ole Miss Oklahoma St Basketball

Ole Miss' Amaree Abram, left, shoots over Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

 Mitch Alcala | AP

OXFORD — Ole Miss played Kentucky to a 32-all draw in the first half Tuesday night behind 11-first-half points from freshman guard Amaree Abram. Up by just five points midway through the second half, Kentucky used an 8-0 run to create a bit of breathing room in a 75-66 win at SJB Pavilion despite the best effort of Abram, who finished with a team-high 17 points.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.