Make no mistake — Ole Miss’ West Coast swing to Stanford, California, is a business trip.
No. 8 seed Ole Miss (23-8) plays No. 9 seeded Gonzaga Friday at 9 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
A season ago, the Rebels broke their NCAA Tournament drought, making the field for the first time since 2007. They were upset by a veteran, 10th-seeded South Dakota team at the Waco regional that knew what March Madness felt like.
Ole Miss didn’t have a lot of those battle-tested players last year. The Rebels certainly do now, whether it be from the existing roster being a year older or recruiting players in the transfer portal who have experience in March.
“This is definitely a business trip for us,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “The last time we came out west and the Bay Area when we went to Cal, and we had a blast. We went to NBA games, we toured the area.
"We haven’t left the hotel (this time). So, our girls are just excited to get out of the hotel, because we’re focused on treating this as such, as an opportunity to do something that we hadn’t done here with me at the helm.”
No. 19 Gonzaga (28-4) leads the nation in 3-point percentage, hitting from deep at a 41.5% clip, and are fifth nationally in free-throw percentage (79.1%). The Rebels are No. 9 nationally in 3-point percentage allowed, with opponents shooting just 25.5%.
Gonzaga’s accuracy from 3 has been brought up a lot in the last few days. But senior guard Angel Baker thinks the Rebels’ ability to defend the 3 is just as valid a point. As McPhee-McCuin and her players always say: We defend.
“Absolutely,” Baker said. “I feel like y’all talk a lot about Gonzaga’s 3-point ability, but you could talk more about Ole Miss defense, for sure.”
Three Bulldogs average at least 13 points per game, led by forward Yvonne Ejim’s 16.7. Guard Brynna Maxwell is second nationally in 3-point percentage at 49.4%. Guard Kaylynne Truong was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and earned All-American honors after averaging 16.1 points per game.
Gonzaga fell in the West Coast Conference title game to Portland but has wins over ranked Louisville and Tennessee squads. The Bulldogs have made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances since 2007.
The Rebels haven’t played since March 4, when they lost to No. 1 South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
“I feel like it’s going to be an incredible matchup,” McPhee-McCuin said. “As far as styles are concerned, they're contrasting … I think both of us have had opportunities to play against contrasting styles, them going up against Tennessee and Louisville, and us going up against Oklahoma and Utah. So, it should be a really good matchup.”
