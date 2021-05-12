OXFORD – Jacob Gonzalez’ three-run home run gave No. 18 Ole Miss some breathing room, and the Rebels held on to defeat Little Rock 9-4 at Swayze Field on Wednesday.
Ole Miss assistant coach Carl Lafferty served as acting coach as Mike Bianco was suspended following his second ejection of the season, Sunday at Texas A&M.
Seven Ole Miss pitchers recorded 19 strikeouts and one walk, with none throwing more than two innings.
Kevin Graham had three hits, and the Rebels had 14 hits as a team.
Peyton Chatagnier’s three-run double was the big hit in a four-run second inning, but the Trojans drew to 4-3 on a two-run double by John Michael Russ in the fifth.
TJ McCants drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth. McCants saw streaks of 11 games with a hit and 26 games reaching base come to an end.
Little Rock (19-24) stayed within striking distance until the seventh when Gonzalez’ blast – his fourth hit of the day – was part of a four-run inning.
The Rebels (34-14) return to SEC play at home against Vanderbilt on Friday night.