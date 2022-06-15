It’s hard for Ole Miss junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier to pinpoint exactly what it is that has allowed the hitting part of the Rebels' math equation to find its footing in recent weeks.
But he’s sure glad it happened when it did, because Ole Miss is playing its most complete baseball when it matters most.
The Rebels — the one-time top-ranked team in the country that was later 7-14 in SEC play before rallying late to make it to the NCAA tournament as the last team in the field — experienced enough of a rollercoaster in 2022 to fill up an entire amusement park.
But Ole Miss (37-22) is headed to the College World Series for the sixth time in program history and first time since 2014. And, at the end of the day, that’s where the Rebels thought they belonged all along.
“I think our biggest thing was, we were putting both the offense and the defense together,” Chatagnier said. “A lot of the times earlier in the season, when we weren’t doing as well, it’s like our pitching was doing well, and then our hitters weren’t. Or hitters were doing well and our pitching wasn’t. But it seems like lately, we’re kind of putting it all together.”
Opening game for the Rebels is Saturday at 6 p.m. against a familiar foe, Auburn (42-20).
The pitching part of the Ole Miss equation has more of a direct answer than the hitting one: junior Dylan DeLucia and freshman Hunter Elliott. Sophomore Jack Dougherty said that, when DeLucia and Elliott stabilized the rotation as the top-two starters, it helped everyone else on the staff adjust and learn their roles.
“Solidifying a spot in the bullpen, knowing that’s going to be my role, it helps with the whole identity thing and really going out there and pitching like myself,” Dougherty said.
DeLucia and Elliott have given up 15 earned runs and seven total earned runs since May 6, respectively. Not coincidentally, that first matchup against Missouri by DeLucia on May 6 was the start of the Rebels’ strong sprint to the finish line.
Ole Miss finished the regular season winning eight of its last 11 games (including an SEC Tournament loss to Vanderbilt) and have won all five games in the NCAA Tournament, having surrendered a total of 11 runs this postseason.
“Those two guys have been unbelievable. I give them all the credit in the world,” Dougherty said. “They’ve gone out and really showed what they can do as a pitcher, and it makes pitching in the bullpen a lot easier with guys like that ahead of you.”
The bats were expected to be a given for the Rebels this season, given the return of nearly the entire lineup from the 2021 team. But that wasn’t always the case, as the offense had its shares of ups and downs.
While some of it can be attributed to a wrist injury to senior leftfielder Kevin Graham that kept him out a month, part of a lack of consistence effectiveness is hard for Chatagnier to explain.
Ole Miss is averaging just under 7.8 runs per game over its last 16 games. The Rebels have won 13 of those.
“I don’t know what clicked exactly,” Chatagnier said. “But it just seems to be something that we’ve started to do and something we believe we were able to do all year. It’s just, we haven’t quite been able to do it until just recently.”