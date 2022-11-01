For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, it was a moment of principle and of getting things right. He knew it was a proper touchdown.
For Kiffin’s players, it meant more than that.
During the No. 11 Rebels’ (8-1, 4-1 SEC) 31-28 victory at Texas A&M last Saturday, Kiffin came nearly all the way onto the field when officials threw a flag for offensive pass interference on a 2-yard touchdown reception from senior Jonathan Mingo.
“The week before, we threw a screen and they called (illegal) downfield (blocking), which totally changed that point in the LSU game. And, I spent an hour on the phone with the head of officials during the week, how they communicate on the headset, the whole thing,” Kiffin said. “ … Then they reviewed it just to make it more interesting, so we could celebrate again.”
The penalty was overturned, putting the Rebels up by double digits. That was big in its own right, given that the Rebels had trailed 14-10 at half and Mingo’s touchdown was part of a pivotal third-quarter surge. Ole Miss outscored Texas A&M 14-0 in the quarter and outgained the Aggies 163-72 over that span.
But for sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart, seeing his head coach almost standing in the team huddle was a particularly cool sight. It was proof of how much he cares about his players. He wanted the touchdown just as badly as the offensive players did.
“It just makes it really known that he’s with us, and he’s a part of us. He’s one of the most passionate, most passionate guys in the country,” Dart said. “He’s always gonna fight for us, and we want to fight for him.”
Ole Miss is off this week and hosts No. 6 Alabama a week from Saturday.
Broeker, Judkins, win weekly honors
Senior guard Nick Broeker and true freshman Quinshon Judkins have been named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman and Freshman of the Week, respectively. It’s the second time Broeker has won the honor this season and the fourth occurrence for Judkins.
Judkins and the Rebels ran for 390 yards against Texas A&M Saturday, helping the Rebels reach the 8-1 mark on the season. Judkins ran for a career-best 205 yards and is at 1,036 yards on the season, a school freshman record.
Kickoff for Ole Miss-Alabama announced
The Rebels’ Nov. 12 home matchup with No. 6 Alabama will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.
