TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The high-octane Ole Miss offense never looked quite in sync Saturday against top-ranked Alabama, and Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral wasn’t able to do the spectacular things fans have become accustomed to.
Corral entered the game with 14 total touchdowns and no turnovers but was held largely in check by the Crimson Tide, averaging just over 10 yards per completion in the game. He finished with 213 passing yards, one touchdown passing and rushing each and a lost fumble.
“I think it’s going to sound strange, but I thought Matt played alright,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “We didn’t do a whole lot around him, and we didn’t protect him.”
Defensive miscues
An Ole Miss defense that was much-improved in its first three games showed a few warts against Alabama, surrendering nine pass of plays of at least 15 yards and six rushes of at least 10 yards.
“It’s just on us. A lot of things were on us today, senior safety Keidron Smith said. “(We) weren’t lining up right to the calls, getting adjustments in, making communication.”
Key Drive
The first drive of the game had the potential to be a big statement for Ole Miss, and the Rebels were making the most of it up until they weren’t. The Rebels drove down to the Alabama 6-yard-line on a more than six-minute drive but were unable to pick up a fourth-down-and-short try.
The Crimson Tide turned around and marched 94 yards the other way, setting the tone early and forcing the Rebels to play catchup from the start.
Key Number – 24
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is now 24-0 all-time against his former assistants.
Next Game
The Rebels host Arkansas on Saturday. The time and channel have yet to be determined.
Quotable
“Nothing was not working. It was working, we just didn’t execute. We weren’t going to the right people, there was a couple times where on pass protection I didn’t see the keys for them to make me hot. That’s when that guy came straight up the gut untouched, that was my fault. Just little things like that are going to get you beat like this going against the No. 1 team.” -redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral on the offensive execution
Rebel Ramblings
Corral upped his touchdown pass streak to 16 games, tying him for second-longest in school history with Eli Manning. Chad Kelly holds the record at 22 games … Corral is now sixth all-tinme in school history with 6,148 passing yards … Ole Miss is now 66-166-2 all-time against ranked teams and 10-57-2 all-time against Alabama … Senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond’s streak of eight games in a row with a touchdown reception was snapped Saturday … The Rebels have forced a turnover in 18 of the last 20 games.