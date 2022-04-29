Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral —who ranks third in program history in passing yards, touchdown passes, completions and total offense — was drafted Friday in the third round by the Carolina Panthers with the 94th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was the fourth quarterback selected overall. Only one quarterback was taken in the first round on Thursday — Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, who was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick.
Corral, a Southern California native, finished seventh in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting and led the Rebels to their 10th Sugar Bowl appearance in January. He is the highest drafted quarterback from Ole Miss since Eli Manning was taken first overall in 2004 and first to be drafted since Chad Kelly in 2017 (seventh round).
Corral started 27 games in his Rebels career and threw for 6,686 yards and 49 touchdowns in his final two seasons. After a breakout 2020 campaign where he threw 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, Corral limited turnovers during his historic 2021 campaign. He led Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season, throwing for 3,337 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Corral also ran for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He ranked 15th nationally with 304.8 total yards of offense per game.
Corral became a fan favorite at Ole Miss in part due to his fearless style of play and dedication to the team. He ran the ball a whopping 30 times in a win at Tennessee last season despite suffering an ankle injury in the game. That injury impacted him for the rest of the season, forcing him to get carted off the field at Auburn. He returned to the game minutes later and did not miss a start last year.
He also opted to play in the team's bowl game — committing to it just minutes after the Egg Bowl finished — despite knowing he was a likely high selection in the upcoming draft. Before the Sugar Bowl, Corral compared his decision to play to that of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's choice to coach in the game despite having already accepted a job at Oklahoma: He wanted one last ride with his brothers.
“That’s a relationship I’ll have for the rest of my life. And me and him both know that. And most of these moments that I’ve had at Ole Miss, most of them are going to be with Jeff Lebby and Coach Kiffin and this team that we have right now. I wouldn’t trade the world for it,” Corral said. “Coach Lebby saying that is the same reason of you guys asking me the question of opting out. That’s kind of how I felt, with my team.”
Originally committed to USC and then Florida, Corral was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Long Beach Poly High. He spent his first three years at Oaks Christian High. Corral threw for 10,178 yards, 103 touchdowns and just 22 interceptions in his high school career.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was one of the coaches in attendance at Ole Miss' Pro Day back in March. Carolina went 5-12 in 2021 and currently has Sam Darnold penciled in at quarterback. The former first-rounder from USC had a 4-7 record as the starter last season and threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
The Panthers averaged just 17.9 points per game last season, which ranked 29th in the NFL. They do have some solid offensive firepower, however, in the form of running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore. Carolina drafted NC State tackle Ikem Ekwonu with the sixth overall pick Thursday night.