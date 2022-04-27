OXFORD – Following a standout career at Ole Miss that saw him finish as one of the top passers in program history, Matt Corral is headed to the NFL.
Where exactly he winds up, however, is anyone’s guess.
The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, and Corral is widely considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects. The Southern California native threw for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career and added an additional 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
Corral saved his best for last in Oxford, throwing for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2021 to go with 614 yards rushing and 11 scores. He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting despite suffering a nagging ankle injury and losing several key offensive pieces around him throughout the season.
Corral led the Rebels to the first 10-win regular season in program history and a berth in the Sugar Bowl. The redshirt junior’s college career ended prematurely in New Orleans, as he went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter and missed the remainder of the game, a 21-7 loss to Baylor.
Corral opted to play in the bowl game despite knowing he was going to enter the draft and be a high selection.
Corral compared his choice to play in the Sugar Bowl with former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s decision to coach in the game despite having accepted a job at Oklahoma — the team deserved it.
'It mattered for me to be here for them': Why Jeff Lebby stayed for one last ride with Matt Corral and the Rebels
“That’s a relationship I’ll have for the rest of my life. And me and him both know that. And most of these moments that I’ve had at Ole Miss, most of them are going to be with Jeff Lebby and Coach Kiffin and this team that we have right now. I wouldn’t trade the world for it,” Corral said before the Sugar Bowl. “Coach Lebby saying that is the same reason of you guys asking me the question of opting out. That’s kind of how I felt, with my team.”
Corral did not work out at the NFL Combine due to the injury sustained at the Sugar Bowl. He worked out at Ole Miss’ Pro Day in front of representatives from 31 NFL teams, including Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
“Corral's workout showed off his compact, lightning-quick release, and he let it rip downfield a few times, dropping one over the shoulder of his receiver, then placing a back-corner fade on the right shoulder of his target in a red-zone session,” NFL Network’s Nick Shook wrote. “He was accurate for the majority of his workout and his athleticism was evident in the twitchy bounce of his footwork. Corral's teammates didn't always help him out, dropping a few catchable passes and running the wrong route on one snap, but all in all, the workout was solid.
Corral will be in Las Vegas at the draft, hoping to hear his name called in the first round, which consists of 32 picks. Corral is seen as one of the top signal callers in the class along with Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. Corral’s draft projection varies from the top half of the first round to the earlier portions of the second.
NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew has him going 10th to the New Orleans Saints via trade while fellow NFL Network analyst Chad Reuter has Corral being taken 12th by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who would need to trade up to that spot.
ESPN’s Matt Miller and Mel Kiper Jr. have Corral being selected 40th overall by the Seattle Seahawks. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has Corral being selected 34th overall by the Detroit Lions.
Barry Wilner of the Associated Press has Corral going 20th to the Steelers, which is their current spot in the first round.