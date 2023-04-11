OXFORD — Ole Miss rallied back from an early 6-1 deficit Tuesday night against Memphis, tying the game in the fifth inning. The Tigers retook the lead in the sixth before the Rebels surged ahead in the bottom of the seventh by way of a two-run home run from senior first baseman Anthony Calarco. Memphis hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to take down the Rebels 11-9.
With the Rebels leading 9-7 and sophomore closer Mason Nichols on the mound, the Tigers scored four runs with no outs. Memphis took a five-run lead in the third, but the Rebels (18-14, 2-10 SEC) responded with four runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and went ahead in the seventh with three runs.
“It’s one of those nights where, you start the game and we give them too many baserunners, a couple of infield base hits, and you’re sitting there looking up and it’s 6-1, and it doesn’t look good,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … Next thing you know, we have a two-run lead. It’s a tough game, and it will rip your heart out. So, tough ending for us.”
Freshman Grayson Saunier started for the second Tuesday in a row against the Tigers. After giving up one run in Memphis last week, Saunier surrendered six earned runs, walked two and hit a batter in 2.1 innings of work Tuesday.
Anthony Hansen hit a leadoff home run off Saunier — his third home run this season against the Rebels — to give Memphis (18-16, 2-4 AAC) an early lead. Junior catcher Calvin Harris tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a 408-foot solo shot to center. Memphis retook the lead in the second and loaded the bases in the third. Saunier walked in a run and was pulled for freshman Cole Ketchum. The Tigers scored three more runs in the inning off infield singles and went up by five.
Junior outfielder Kemp Alderman hit a two-run home run in the fourth, a 480-foot bomb that was 115 miles per hour off the bat and nearly went over the scoreboard in left. The Rebels scored four runs in the inning and cut the deficit to a run by the end of it.
A double from Harris and subsequent throwing error scored senior Ethan Groff in the fifth to tie the game at six. Memphis took a one-run lead in the sixth on an RBI groundout.
The Rebels put runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh and tied the game on a passed ball. Calarco put Ole Miss ahead for the first time all night with one swing of the bat, a monster shot to right-center that the outfielder didn’t even bother tracking. It was Calarco’s first home run in six games.
Austin Baskin, Logan Kohler and Cameron Benson hit three-consecutive home runs off Nichols to put Memphis back ahead for good. Alderman came up to the plate with two outs and a runner on first and struck out to end the game.
Nichols has now given up seven home runs this season after giving up four all last year.
“You have to try to get ahead of the hitters. He’s 2-0 to the two guys that have some home runs on their team,” Bianco said.
The Rebels host Alcorn State Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
