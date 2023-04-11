djr-2022-03-20-sport-ole-miss-bianco-arp3

Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — Ole Miss rallied back from an early 6-1 deficit Tuesday night against Memphis, tying the game in the fifth inning. The Tigers retook the lead in the sixth before the Rebels surged ahead in the bottom of the seventh by way of a two-run home run from senior first baseman Anthony Calarco. Memphis hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to take down the Rebels 11-9.

