PEARL — After rallying back from a three-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh and taking a lead against No. 18 Southern Miss, No. 9 Ole Miss was unable to hang on late against the Golden Eagles in a 10-7 loss at Trustmark Park.
Trailing 6-3 and with just two hits up to that point, Ole Miss (19-9) found just enough offense to get itself back in the game in the seventh. Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez tied things up at six with a booming double up the middle with two outs and then scored the go-ahead run on a balk from Golden Eagles pitcher Dalton Rogers.
But Southern Miss (20-8) would tie the game and retake the lead in the top of the eighth with a three-run home run to left center from Danny Lynch off of senior closer Brandon Johnson, who entered the game with an ERA of 0.73.
Ole Miss is now 79-53 all-time against the Golden Eagles.
"Here we are in, whatever, Game 28, and we have to be better defensively and give ourselves a shot," coach Mike Bianco said. "We looked at one point like we were going to go down 6-3, and that would have been really disappointing. ... Not taking anything away from Southern Miss. They're real good. They pitched it well. We don't do much offensively up until, I guess it was the bottom of the seventh. Few and far between with the hits. Really just didn't play a very good game."
Junior Derek Diamond made his first midweek start of the season and was unable to make it out of the third, though a pair of fielding errors didn’t help his cause. The Rebels took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a towering home run to right field from junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst, but Southern Miss tied the game in the top of the third.
The Golden Eagles took the lead in the fourth on a double to right field from Carson Paetow and tacked on another run in the fifth off freshman Riley Maddox. Southern Miss catcher Rodrigo Montenegro’s second RBI of the night came in the seventh and made it a 6-3 game.
Ole Miss made three errors in the third and fourth innings combined.
"Just mentality and focus is the biggest thing. We do it in practice, but it hasn't been carrying over to games," Dunhurst said. "We're just going to have to up that confidence and the practice and just the repetition and just keep going at it."
Southern Miss’ pitching stymied Ole Miss batters through five innings, holding the Rebels to a lone hit. But things started to come together for the Rebels in the seventh.
Following a walk, a bloop single from sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford and a walk from Dunhurst, junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Gonzalez then played the part of hero, hitting a line drive that scored Burford and Dunhurst before putting the Rebels ahead on a balk.
A triple from Southern Miss’ Reece Ewing in the top of the eighth put Johnson into the game earlier than Bianco would have preferred. It set up a game-tying single from Christopher Sargent and the backbreaking long ball from Lynch.
"(Johnson) comes in in an emotional part of the game, and we're hoping that he wouldn't have to get six outs," Bianco said. "As it would happen, they don't get a single or a double, they get a triple, and so he comes in a tight, tough spot ...
"Lynch just hit a changeup. I don't know what the (velocity) was on it, but hit a changeup out. We just talked this weekend, and one of the reasons that makes Brandon so good is he's able to mix three pitches, and how many people are hitting his changeup? And they did tonight."
The Rebels got the game-tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but sophomore Calvin Harris popped up to end the game.
The Rebels host Alabama in a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.
Pregame:
PEARL — No. 9 Ole Miss takes on No. 18 Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Junior Derek Diamond will get the start on the mound for the Rebels, who are looking to build off a series win at Kentucky. Ole Miss leads the all-time series between the teams 79-52.
Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Here is tonight's starting lineup. Redshirt sophomore T.J. McCants is out with an ankle injury.
1. SS Jacob Gonzalez
2. LF Calvin Harris
3. CF Justin Bench
4. 1B Tim Elko
5. RF Hayden Leatherwood
6. DH Kemp Alderman
7. 3B Reagan Burford
8. C Hayden Dunhurst
9. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
First inning:
Diamond surrendered a hit, but the Golden Eagles did not scratch any runs across. The Rebels went down in order in the bottom of the inning. 0-0 headed to the second.
Second inning:
Diamond recorded his first two strikeouts of the night. He's surrendered just two singles thus far. Consecutive walks with two outs set the Rebels up in scoring position for junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst, who hit a three-run home run to right field to break the scoreless tie. Rebels lead 3-0 headed to the third.
Third inning:
Back-to-back doubles put Southern Miss on the board, and an ensuing single made it a 3-2 game. An error from sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez tied the game at three. Diamond left the game with two outs in the second and was replaced by freshman Mason Nichols. Nichols struck out the last batter. The game is tied at three headed to the fourth.
Fourth inning:
A Southern Miss double to right field put the Golden Eagles in front 4-3. Freshman Riley Maddox replaced Nichols and got out of the inning. The Rebels failed to scored in the bottom of the fourth.
Fifth inning:
A line drive from Rodrigo Montenegro with two strikes brought another run home for the Golden Eagles, making it 5-3.
Sixth inning:
Ole Miss got its second hit of the game, a single from sophomore Calvin Harris. It was negated by a double play. It's still 5-3, headed into the seventh.
Seventh inning:
Montenegro drove in another run with a deep single to right field to make it 6-3. Ole Miss loaded the bases and scored a run on a sacrifice fly from junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier. Gonzalez tied the game with a booming double up the middle, and Gonzalez scored the go-ahead run on a balk.
Eighth inning:
A triple and base hit tied the game at seven. A three-run home run off senior Brandon Johnson put the Golden Eagles back in front.