OXFORD -- With two bullpens struggling mightily No. 2 Arkansas finally found a stabilizing force when coach Dave Van Horn called the Kopps.
Aided by solid defense from shortstop Jalen Battles, Kevin Kopps was able to hold off No. 3 Ole Miss as Arkansas won 18-14 before 10,042 fans at Swayze Field Sunday.
As Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and Van Horn – SEC coaches for a combined 40 years – met for a conference-record 67th time Bianco was ejected in the fifth inning by home plate umpire Stephen Hagan for arguing balls and strikes.
The Razorbacks (26-5, 9-3 SEC) claimed the series between the SEC West co-leaders as the Rebels (24-8, 8-4) dropped a conference series for the second-straight week after opening with sweeps against Auburn and Alabama.
The two teams combined for 27 hits and 23 walks. Ole Miss pitchers had 17 walks.
Down four, Ole Miss got a walk from John Rhys Plumlee and a hit from Hayden Leatherwood to start the ninth, but Kopps struck out Calvin Harris, Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier in succession.
“Will say, you don’t get any trophies for just competing and playing hard. I’m proud we did that in a south situation on a Sunday. Our guys continued to play hard. Unfortunately we were just too bad on the mound to give ourselves a chance to win the game. I can’t remember a day when we were that bad on the mound,” Bianco said.
Chatagnier said Bianco’s ejection played a part in the comeback.
“It kind of pumped us up,” Chatagnier said. “I think it had to do with how we came back and kept competing.”
The ejection was not a strategic move.
“That certainly was not my intention,” Bianco said. “You would hope your value is (being) in the dugout.”
Arkansas battered Ole Miss starter Derek Diamond and his first reliever, Josh Mallitz, in racing to an 11-0 lead in the third inning.
Ole Miss got on the board with five runs in the third, and when the Rebels put up five more in the sixth things got interesting.
The Rebels tied the game at 14 with three runs in the seventh. They started the inning with four-straight hits, two of them against Kopps who threw 41 pitches in earning his fourth save when Arkansas won the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader 7-3.
After Ole Miss tied the game Kopps retired Gonzalez with a swinging strikeout and Chatagnier with a ground ball to get out of the inning.
He threw a scoreless eighth as Battles made two nice plays on ground balls, one in the hole behind second off the bat of Kevin Graham.
While Ole Miss energized the home crowd with its comeback the Rebels’ bullpen couldn’t match Kopps.
Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway, who threw 45 pitches in the Rebels’ 13-6 win Saturday night, entered with a man on in the eighth in a 14-14 game.
He walked a batter but got two outs before Arkansas’ Brady Slavens, who was 0 for 5 at the time, doubled in two runs.
The Hogs added an RBI hit from Christian Franklin, and Ole Miss went to the bottom of the eighth down 17-14.
Bianco said he’s looking for bullpen “pieces” in front of Broadway.
“We’ve got to be more aggressive and attack the zone. Some them you can look and see it was mechanical, but we pitched nine guys. It’s tough thing to say this is the answer. If we knew that we’d have stopped it in the second.”