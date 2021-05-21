ATHENS, Ga. – Ole Miss freshmen TJ McCants and Jacob Gonzalez delivered RBI hits against Georgia’s top reliever in the 11th inning, and the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs 8-5 before a crowd of 2,221 at Foley Field Friday night.
No. 13-ranked Ole Miss clinched the series and will go for the sweep Saturday at 1.
Opponents were hitting only .100 against Georgia left-hander Ben Harris when he took the mound with a 5-4 lead in the eighth in search of a five-out save.
The Rebels (38-16, 18-11 SEC) were down 5-1 at the start of the inning and chased Jalen Woods, the third Georgia pitcher, with a three-run home run from Kevin Graham.
The first batter to face Harris was Tim Elko, starting at designated hitter, and the righty Elko got a fastball up in the zone and launched it over the fence in left.
That tied the game at 5, and it stayed that way thanks to 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings by the Rebels’ Brandon Johnson.
That is until the 11th when McCants and Gonzalez, both left-handed hitters, showed veteran savvy with two outs by going the other away Harris attacked the outer half of the plate.
Graham would come on an add a third two-out run-scoring hit to present a three-run lead to Taylor Broadway who set the Bulldogs (29-23, 12-17 SEC) down in order for his SEC-leading 12th save, his second of the series.
It was hit No. 3 of the game for both Gonzalez – who had solo home run in the fourth -- and Graham.
“Gonzalez had a good game, but McCants had had some tough at-bats before that big hit,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “One of the reasons he’s so good is he’s able to forget that last at-bat. I’m proud of those guys, and I’m proud of the entire offense. It didn’t look good there for a while.”
The Rebels finished with four hits and four runs – all earned – against Harris, who threw 3 1/3 innings and 77 pitches almost certainly making him unavailable for Game 3.
McCants had two hits in the Rebels’ 2-0 win on Thursday but was 0 for 4 before the 11th inning Friday.
Johnson, making only his second SEC appearance, found himself on the mound in the eighth with the game in the balance.
He took over for Jackson Kimbrell with two on and one out in the eight and got out of the jam with a strikeout and a comebacker.
“He’s had really good fastball command and a slider into the strike zone. Tonight it was a wipeout slider,” Bianco said. “The fastball has so much life. You can tell he’s really believing in himself and pitching with a lot of confidence.”