Trailing by four runs entering the ninth inning Saturday at South Carolina, No. 25 Ole Miss rallied back to tie the game at eight with a two out, two-run double from sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman.
South Carolina’s Jalen Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield in the bottom of the ninth, however, sending the Gamecocks home 9-8 winners in the finale of the three-game set between the teams.
The Rebels (21-14, 5-10 SEC) have now dropped two-straight SEC series and three of their last four.
“It’s been tough. One of those where, today’s kind of a microcosm of that,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “At the beginning, it looked like we just weren’t going to score enough runs, and we pitched it pretty well. Then we started to score some runs, and all of a sudden we can’t keep them off the scoreboard.”
Sophomore infielder Reagan Burford led the ninth off with a walk and advanced to third on a double from senior pinch hitter Ben Van Cleve. Senior outfielder Justin Bench and sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez each singled in a run, cutting the deficit to 8-6. After outs from seniors Tim Elko and Kevin Graham, Alderman came to the plate with runners on second and third and cashed in with his clutch hit.
Alderman then moved from designated hitter to catcher in the bottom of the inning, and a passed ball moved a Gamecocks runner from second to third. Vasquez then broke the Rebels’ hearts.
“It’s been tough to be really consistent, both on the mound, in the field, and at the plate. When we are, we can be pretty good,” Bianco said. “We just haven’t been able to do that consistently.”
Junior Jack Washburn started the game for the Rebels but did not make it out of the second inning after suffering a hamstring injury. He was replaced by senior John Gaddis with two men on base and no outs and allowed just one run to score in the inning. He gave up a second run in the fourth before giving way to sophomore Jack Dougherty.
Dougherty surrendered a bases loaded walk but struck out the last two batters of the inning to avoid further damage. He went two innings and struck out five batters.
The Rebels were held hitless through the first 4 2-3 innings against South Carolina (18-17, 6-9 SEC) starter Will Sanders but made a dent in the Gamecocks’ three-run lead in the fifth. With two outs, sophomore T.J. McCants got aboard on an error, and the Rebels’ first hit of the game was an RBI triple from senior Hayden Leatherwood that made it a 3-1 game.
Gonzalez then hit a solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning to make it a one-run game. Senior Brandon Johnson gave up a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth; Johnson has surrendered 10 of his 11 earned runs this season in his last three appearances.
Sophomore catcher Calvin Harris hit a two-run single in the seventh to cut the deficit down to one again. Ole Miss had an opportunity to tie or take the lead in the eighth with runners on first and third base with no outs, but McCants struck out and junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Johnson pitched into the eighth inning and recorded the first two outs. Sophomore Josh Mallitz then entered the game and gave up a three-run home run to Braylen Wimmer and a solo home run to Josiah Sightler to extend South Carolina's lead.
The Rebels finished the game with 13 hits but left seven men on base. Ole Miss batters walked just two times while Rebels pitching walked eight South Carolina batters.
“Proud of the way we fought there in the ninth, but we have to better from the start. We can’t wait around that long,” Graham said. “But, look, I’ve got all the faith in the world we’re going to turn this thing around. We’re way too talented a team … You all just need to stick with us. We’re going to turn this thing around.”
Ole Miss hosts Southeast Missouri State Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.