OXFORD – Coming close doesn't take much of the sting away.
Despite an overall stellar start from junior pitcher Derek Diamond and a late rally from Ole Miss, the top-ranked Rebels fell to No. 5 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon 4-3 to finish off the Volunteers’ sweep.
In the three games, the Rebels (16-7, 2-4) were outscored 26-7 and had just 14 total hits. All of their runs came via the long ball – two from senior first baseman Tim Elko, one from sophomore outfielder Kemp Alderman and a three-run shot from junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst in the bottom of the eighth of Sunday’s game that cut Tennessee’s lead to one run.
Ole Miss’ comeback attempt came up just short Sunday, however, as Dunhurst struck out with runners on first and second to end the game.
“I just told them, this is the program that has moral victories and got close. The losses hurt, it doesn’t matter if it’s 10-3 or 4-3. But we played a little bit better today. I thought our guys competed,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “They’re good. I mean, they’re really good, as complete a team that we’ve had, seeing them this weekend, as I’ve seen.
“There’s teams that pitch it really well but don’t swing it. There’s teams that swing it really well but don’t pitch it. At this point, not just this year, talking about over the last several years, that’s a really good team in the other dugout.”
A nearly flawless start came undone for Diamond in the fourth, as he surrendered three-consecutive base hits — the last being a two-run triple from Drew Gilbert —to break up the scoreless tie. A groundout scored the third run. Diamond’s scoreless three innings marked the first time the Volunteers (23-1, 6-0) failed to score a run in three-straight innings. Diamond pitched 4 2-3 innings, gave up three earned runs, struck out two and did not walk a batter.
Tennessee tacked on another run in the sixth, a two-out double off freshman Riley Maddox. Senior Brandon Johnson pitched the final 2 1-3 innings and was nearly perfect, allowing just one hit and a walk to go along with a pair of strikeouts.
The Rebels had a chance to score in the bottom of the sixth inning, when senior outfielder Hayden Leatherwood led off with a double to the wall and advanced to third on a ground ball. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier struck out and sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez grounded out to end the inning.
Dunhurst notched Ole Miss’ first hit of the afternoon in the third and its most important hit of the game, a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth with one out to right field that got fans on their feet. Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez then reached on a strikeout/wild pitch, and senior outfielder Justin Bench hit a single to put the tying run at second for Elko. Elko struck out, though, finishing off the threat.
“We didn’t show it until, I think, the seventh or eighth. We didn’t have two hits until then. But it was good to see some fight in us and good to see it come out,” Dunhurst said. “The only thing we’ll take from that is the fight that we had.”
Sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford led off the ninth with a single, and Burford reached second on an error that put Leatherwood aboard. With two outs, Dunhurst struck out swinging to send the Volunteers home with a likely No. 1 ranking come Monday morning.
Ole Miss hosts North Alabama Tuesday night. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.
“That’s a really good team over there. (We) respect them. Obviously, we think they’re the best team in the country. They showed that. We have all the respect in the world for them,” Johnson said. “We never took them lightly or anything like that. But yes, our team did show some fight today. It’s always hard losing the first two games of the series. A comeback in the last game and showing that fight definitely, that late, really good feeling.”