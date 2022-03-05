NASHVILLE – Each time Ole Miss has faced mighty South Carolina this season, the Rebels learned an invaluable lesson that altered the trajectory of their season.
The first time they played, a 29-point victory by the Gamecocks in Columbia, Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin realized the bright lights of the biggest stage might have been a little bit too much.
When the teams met again in the regular-season finale in Oxford, the Rebels hung around until the fourth quarter in a 71-57 loss. They knew they could play with the best.
And in Saturday’s matchup in the semifinals of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, the Rebels learned just how important experience can be this time of year.
After trailing by as many as 25 late in the third quarter, fourth-seeded Ole Miss almost pulled of a miraculous comeback against top-seeded South Carolina at Bridgestone Arena. Though the Rebels fell to the No. 1 Gamecocks 61-51, Ole Miss trimmed that massive deficit down to eight with just more than a minute left in regulation.
Down 11 at halftime, Ole Miss (23-8, 11-7) was outscored 20-8 in the third quarter by the No. 1-ranked Gamecocks (29-1, 17-1), setting the stage for the Rebels’ comeback.
The Gamecocks, the 2016-17 National Champions, have been on this stage before. The Rebels, who have not made the NCAA Tournament in 15 years, have not. And that became apparent in the third quarter Saturday.
“You just saw two completely different teams. You saw a team that was extremely experienced for the moment vs. a team that was not. It’s the only way that I can sum it up,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I thought our youthfulness showed coming out into the third.
“They see a shirt or a jersey, and it’s a 10-point spread before you even start. … I just didn’t feel like our team believed as much as I wanted them to because things didn’t go maybe the way that maybe we wanted it to go in the first half.”
A day after scoring 27 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking six shots, Ole Miss senior center Shakira Austin had 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Senior guard Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 20 points.
The early portion of Saturday’s matchup game was defined by defensive intensity on both sides, with Ole Miss and South Carolina failing to hit their strides on offense. The Gamecocks finished the first quarter on a 14-4 run, though, despite shooting just 5 of 16 from the field.
Baker found her stride in the second quarter, scoring 10 points to help the Rebels keep pace as South Carolina’s shots gradually began to fall. South Carolina finished the second quarter much like it did the first, outscoring the Rebels 9-4 to close out the half and take a double-digit halftime lead.
Things took a turn immediately in the third, as the Gamecocks scored the first six points of the quarter to help them surge ahead by as many as 25 points. The Rebels went just 2 of 15 from the field in the third.
“My whole conversation to them after that was, we have to fight like we belong here. We’re a (projected) six seed, they’re No. 1 in the country. Show people what you’re made of,” McPhee-McCuin said. “And that's what people were able to see the last 15 minutes of the game and spots throughout the game.”
The Rebels stepped up in a big way defensively in the fourth, though, holding the Gamecocks without a single field goal in the quarter. Ole Miss outscored South Carolina 21-7 in the quarter and turned what was destined to be a blowout into a nail-biter.
Austin scored 11 of her points in the fourth, single-handedly outscoring South Carolina.
It was yet another flash that told the Rebels what they already knew — when they're playing how they know they can, they can hang with just about anyone.
“It just lets us know we have a chance to compete with the best,” Baker said. “But I was confident (before), honestly.”
The Rebels now await their NCAA Tournament fates. The selection show is March 13 at 7 p.m. Ole Miss is expected to earn its first trip to the tournament since 2007.
With a bit of time off before the selection show, the Rebels are going to take a little bit of a break. When they reconvene, Ole Miss is going to work on playing through adverse situations, McPhee-McCuin said, so that the team can “self-correct quicker” when the tide turns in a game.
“We are still trying to figure out how to grow in times of adversity. And adversity hit in the game, and we did not respond well,” McPhee-McCuin said. “If there was one thing I was disappointed with, it would be that. Adversity hit, and we didn’t respond well.
“I thought that after that, we responded how we wanted to respond. It’s not like we’re not confident. We won 23 games. No one came down the chimney and gave us those wins. We had to go and earn them. So, we know that we’re capable. We just have to do a better job responding.”