OXFORD — The prospect of Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins being even better come 2023 is a frightening one for SEC defenses. But, if you ask head coach Lane Kiffin, it’s the next logical step.
After all, he now has a full grasp on the complexities of college football.
Judkins — an Alabama native — set single-season program records with 1,567 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns as a true freshman last season, earning first-team All-SEC and freshman All-American honors. Judkins entered his rookie campaign as a talented piece likely to split carries with transfers Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV.
By the end of the season, however, it was largely Judkins’ show due to injuries to Bentley and Evans. Judkins had one 20-carry game through the first six weeks of the season; he did not carry the ball less than 22 times in any of the last seven contests. He had five-straight 100-yard performances during that stretch, including a pair of 200-yard efforts against Texas A&M and Arkansas.
Judkins is now a sophomore and fully-acclimated in the Rebels’ fast-paced offense. Kiffin was asked Tuesday what the next step in Judkins’ development is. How does one of the best running backs in college football get better?
Simply put: He can be used in every facet of the offense now.
“Well, you have to remember, he was just a true freshman. So, that’s really amazing what he was able to do. … Now he can take the next step, which we see,” Kiffin said. “We run different plays with him than we did. When guys are freshmen, you’re just trying to get them to line up and play. And now, you truly have a chance to have a spring where now they know stuff and you can go to the next level.
“I always think of players we’ve coached before, and I feel like Reggie Bush was that. He had a good freshman year, but it was like OK, now you could do all this other stuff with him that you didn’t want to do too much right away with a running back, because then they’re not improving on their base, normal running back stuff they need to do. So, really excited about that.”
Bush played under Kiffin when he was an assistant at USC. As a freshman in 2003, Bush ran for 521 yards, caught 15 passes for 314 yards and had seven offensive touchdowns. As a sophomore, Bush ran for 908 yards, caught 43 passes for 509 yards and had 13 scrimmage touchdowns. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting that season.
“(There were) definitely some moments that I felt comfortable, especially some of the first SEC games, getting used to the defenses and stuff,” Judkins said. “But (there’s) a lot of things that I left out, and a lot of things I didn’t know that I can improve on. So, this year it’s going to be better.”
Judkins said he wasn’t surprised by his early success and ascension onto the national stage as a freshman, knowing that his blue-collar mindset would put him in a good place. He also said he doesn’t feel any additional pressure to perform in 2023 given how strong his debut campaign was.
“I wasn’t (surprised by early success). I knew that coming into … last year, coming out, working hard, giving my all, just enjoying the moment with my teammates and having their back as much as they had mine, I knew it would pay off,” Judkins said.
Judkins was also asked if he felt his body could once again take the punishment of receiving as many carries as he did last season. He smiled and answered without an ounce of hesitation or doubt.
“Whatever it takes to win,” Judkins said.
