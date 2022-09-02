OXFORD — To say Zach Evans is excited for Saturday afternoon would seem to be an understatement.
Evans, the transfer junior running back from TCU, was one of the highest rated running backs in the country coming out of high school in Houston. He ran for 1,063 yards over two seasons with the Horned Frogs and arrived at Ole Miss this winter as a major piece of the Rebel’s No. 2-rated transfer class.
There’s been plenty of talk about how all of Ole Miss’ shiny new parts ultimately fit together, who the quarterback will be, if the defense can sustain the huge strides it took a season ago and how both sides of the ball look with new coordinators.
Enough talk already, though. Evans knows it’s time to suit up and take the field. He’s waited long enough to show what he can do in the SEC.
“I’m very pi*sed. Angry. I’m ready to display that type of feeling on Troy. “It’s going to get worse every Saturday. But it’s going to get worse with Troy because they’re (the) first game.”
Ole Miss opens its season at 3 p.m. against Troy at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 21 points over the Trojans, who are led by first-year head coach Jon Sumrall.
The offense will be called by co-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., while the defense will be called by co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge. Weis is in his first year on the Ole Miss staff while Partridge spent the last two as the co-defensive coordinator with D.J. Durkin, who is now at Texas A&M.
Senior safety A.J. Finley likes what he’s seen from the defense in practice and sees the Rebels performing at a high level.
“I feel like the energy has shifted. We all fly around,” Finley said. “ … Saturday, it’s obviously fun to get back out with the guys. You look forward to not beating up on the same guys over and over … it’s fun to go and play somebody else.”
Evans was asked on Tuesday how many touches he would get per game in a perfect world. He jokingly answered 30 before saying somewhere around 20 or 25.
Mullins — one of just three Ole Miss players to have his number retired, joining Archie and Eli Manning — was a defensive back for the Rebels. He was paralyzed making a tackle against Vanderbilt in 1989 and became an icon in Oxford and around the country for his resilience. Mullins died on May 6, 1991.
"It's an honor and privilege to be able to wear the No. 38," Hill said in a statement. "I will play my hardest with this jersey on and I'll represent it well, on and off the field.
"I'm just so thankful. Ever since I committed here, one of my goals was to be able to one day wear No. 38. This means so much to me. This is just proof that if you keep grinding and keep working, good things will happen."