All it takes is a couple of good days to make some noise at the SEC Tournament. That’s exactly what Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis is hoping for this week.
The 13th-seeded Rebels will take on 12th-seeded Missouri in the tournament's first round on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Rebels (13-18, 4-14 SEC) lost both matchups with the Tigers (11-20, 5-13) this season.
Ole Miss is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the latest a 63-61 loss to Vanderbilt in Oxford on Senior Day. The Rebels led by seven at halftime but were unable to contain Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 22 points in the game.
“I thought we played well against Kentucky, had some spots today (against Vanderbilt),” Davis said. “It was a game we should have won at home, and we didn’t.
Missouri took down Ole Miss by 25 at SJB Pavilion in January. The Tigers were able to withstand a Rebels comeback in Columbia, Missouri, winning by six.
All teams at the SEC Tournament start with a blank slate, which might not be the worst thing given the injuries and tough lumps the Rebels have taken in the regular season. In addition to various maladies from players currently available, Ole Miss lost freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin and senior forward Robert Allen to season-ending knee injuries.
Ole Miss has played some of its best basketball against the better teams in the league this season, though, going neck-and-neck with Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee and by defeating LSU on the road. If the Rebels were to win, they would play fifth-seeded LSU on Thursday.
Anything is possible in a tournament format, as Kentucky proved at the SEC Women’s Tournament. The seventh-seeded Wildcats went on an improbable run to take down top-ranked South Carolina and earn the conference crown.
Ole Miss is 32-57 in the SEC Tournament since 1979 and has won the tournament twice, in 1981 and 2013. The Rebels made it to the quarterfinals of last year’s tournament before falling to LSU.
It’s going to take a group effort, however, and more than what the Rebels have gotten in recent games from its group of role players.
Senior guard Jarkel Joiner finished the Vanderbilt game with just two points and found himself in foul trouble. Junior guard Austin Crowley and sophomore guard Matthew Murrell each scored 15, and senior center Nysier Brooks finished with 12 points.
Murrell, Brooks and Crowley combined to score 42 points last Saturday; the rest of the team had just 19 points on 8 of 26 from the field.
“We need a couple more guys besides those guys to play well in this tournament, where we can try to get hot and try to win multiple games in the tournament,” Davis said. “Which you can do.”