Keys to victory
Play a full 60 minutes
For a half Monday night, Ole Miss looked like one of the best teams in college football. The Rebels were electric on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense. They held Louisville to just 107 passing yards, including just 26 passing. Ole Miss led 26-0 at halftime.
The second half saw a bit of a lapse, though that can be attributed to being up big and missing players following targeting ejections. Austin Peay is no slouch, but this week might be more about the Rebels than anything. And given the upcoming schedule, playing a complete game against an FCS squad might be the best time to work out some kinks.
Set the tone early
Against Louisville, Ole Miss set the tone early, scoring a touchdown on the first possession of the game. The Rebels then proceeded to get a huge fourth down stop on the Cardinals’ first drive. It was only a few minutes, but if nothing else, those plays let Louisville know it was going to be a long night.
The last thing Ole Miss wants to do is give Austin Peay early hope. The way to stop that is by jumping out in front early and not allowing easy scores.
What to watch
When Austin Peay has the ball
The Governors have themselves a pretty good quarterback in sophomore Draylen Ellis. Ellis is the preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and got off to a good start in 2021, throwing for 325 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in season-opening win over Chattanooga. Ellis is the key to Austin Peay having any shot. If the Rebels want to cruise to victory, they need to hold Ellis in check.
When Ole Miss has the ball
It’s hard to nitpick a team that racked up 569 yards of offense against another Power Five team, but if there is something to keep in mind going forward, it’s the effectiveness of the Ole Miss running game.
Junior running back Jerrion Ealy ran for just 37 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. Sophomore Henry Parrish had just 38 yards rushing. The only Rebel to average five yards a carry or better was junior Snoop Conner, who had 60 yards and two scores on just eight carries.
Efficiency in the running game is going to be key to Ole Miss getting where it wants to be at year’s end. Tuning up against Austin Peay isn’t the worst idea.
Crucial matchup
Ole Miss pass defense vs. Baniko Harley
Harley, a senior, is a jack-of-all-trades for Austin Peay. He is effective as a receiver (137 yards, one touchdown against Chattanooga) and as a runner (132 yards, four touchdowns rushing in 2019). As is the case with Ellis, Harley will be one of the keys to Austin Peay pulling off an upset. If he is kept in check, the Governors’ chances of winning decrease exponentially.
Ole Miss offensive line vs. Kordell Jackson
Jackson, a senior nickelback for Austin Peay, is one of the best defenders in the FCS. He is a two-time All-American for a reason — Jackson has 11 interceptions, 20 pass breakups and 26.5 tackles for loss in his career — and is a challenging player to prepare for.
Despite his modest stature (5-10, 185 pounds), Jackson makes plays in the backfield. The Ole Miss offensive line needs to be prepared for Jackson at the line of scrimmage.