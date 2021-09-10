agate Ole Miss-Austin Peay: Starting lineups By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-41 win over Kentucky on October 3, 2020. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss offenseQB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.Ole Miss defenseDE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.DT;96;Isaiah Oton;So. OR 97;Jamond Gordon;So.NT;94;Quentin Bivens;Jr. OR 55;KD Hill;Jr.DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;Sr.MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr. OR 46;MoMo Sanogo;Sr.NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr. OR 6;MilesBattle;Jr.SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.Ole Miss special teamsK;43;Caden Costa;Fr.P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.Austin Peay offenseQB;9,Draylen Ellis;So.RB;21;Ahmaad Tanner;Sr.WR;3;Eugene Minter;Sr.WR;2;Baniko Harley;Sr.WR;23;CJ Evans;So.TE;85;Brandon Lanier;So.LT;57;Garrett Bell;Jr.LG;63;Bucky Williams;Jr.C;71;Jacob Caughell;So.RG;51;Colby McKee;Sr.RT;55;Joe Ware;Sr.Austin Peay defenseDE;9;Kwame Sutton;Sr.NG;10;Brian Merritt;Jr.DE;59;Jau’Von Young;Jr.BD;4;Koby Perry;Sr.LB;18;Jack McDonald;Sr.LB;0;Troy Jenderson Jr.;Sr.NB;13;Kordell Jackson;Sr.CB;3;Johnathon Edwards;Sr.SS;1;Kam Ruffin;Sr.FS;6;Kory Chapman;So.CB;8;Isaiah Norman;Sr.Austin Peay special teamsK;91;Maddux Trujillo;Fr.P;81;Matt Rigney;So. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Austin Peay Governors Matt Corral Dontario Drummond Chance Campbell Michael Katz Ole Miss athletics reporter Michael is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists