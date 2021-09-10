Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-41 win over Kentucky on October 3, 2020.

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;96;Isaiah Oton;So. OR 97;Jamond Gordon;So.

NT;94;Quentin Bivens;Jr. OR 55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;Sr.

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr. OR 46;MoMo Sanogo;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr. OR 6;MilesBattle;Jr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Austin Peay offense

QB;9,Draylen Ellis;So.

RB;21;Ahmaad Tanner;Sr.

WR;3;Eugene Minter;Sr.

WR;2;Baniko Harley;Sr.

WR;23;CJ Evans;So.

TE;85;Brandon Lanier;So.

LT;57;Garrett Bell;Jr.

LG;63;Bucky Williams;Jr.

C;71;Jacob Caughell;So.

RG;51;Colby McKee;Sr.

RT;55;Joe Ware;Sr.

Austin Peay defense

DE;9;Kwame Sutton;Sr.

NG;10;Brian Merritt;Jr.

DE;59;Jau’Von Young;Jr.

BD;4;Koby Perry;Sr.

LB;18;Jack McDonald;Sr.

LB;0;Troy Jenderson Jr.;Sr.

NB;13;Kordell Jackson;Sr.

CB;3;Johnathon Edwards;Sr.

SS;1;Kam Ruffin;Sr.

FS;6;Kory Chapman;So.

CB;8;Isaiah Norman;Sr.

Austin Peay special teams

K;91;Maddux Trujillo;Fr.

P;81;Matt Rigney;So.

