djr-2020-11-15-sport-ole-miss-sanders-twp1 (copy)

Braylon Sanders hauls in a pass despite being pulled to the ground by a South Carolina defender during the 2020 season.

 Thomas Wells

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;96;Isaiah Oton;So. OR 97;Jamond Gordon;So.

NT;94;Quentin Bivens;Jr. OR 55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;Sr.

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr. OR 46;MoMo Sanogo;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr. OR 6;MilesBattle;Jr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Louisville offense

QB;3;Malik Cunningham;Jr.

RB;15;Jalen Mitchell;Fr.

WR;4;Braden Smith;So.

WR;1;Jordan Watkins;Fr.

WR;18;Justin Marshall;Jr.

TE;83;Marshon Ford;So.

LT;70;Trevor Reid;Jr.

LG;55;Caleb Chandler;Jr.

C;66;Cole Bentley;Sr.

RG;74 Adonis Boone;Jr.

RT;56;Renato Brown;Fr.

Louisville defense

DE;41;Ramon Puryear;Fr.

NT;92;Malik Clark;Jr.

DE;6;YaYa Diaby;Jr.

OLB;22;Yasir Abdullah;Jr.

MLB;9;CJ Avery;Sr.

WLB;7;Monty Montgomery;Jr.

OLB;38;Jack Fagot;Jr.

CB;2;Chandler Jones;Jr.

SS;12;Qwynnterrio Cole;Sr.

FS;27;Kendrick Duncan;Sr.

CB;13;Kei’Trel Clark;So.

Louisville special teams

K;32;James Turner;So.

P;49;Mark Vassett;Fr.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus