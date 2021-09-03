Quarterbacks
This is a premier matchup between Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham. Both are experienced players and can make plays with their legs, but Corral gets the nod because of his ability in the pocket and his deep-ball acumen.
Edge: Ole Miss
Running back
Both squads return production. The difference, however, is that Ole Miss returns all of its running back yardage from a year ago. The top of the depth chart is cemented with Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr., who combined for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Cardinals leading rusher from a season ago, Javian Hawkins (822 yards) left for the NFL.
Edge: Ole Miss
Receivers and tight ends
While Ole Miss lost receiver Elijah Moore (1,193 yards), Louisville lost just as much in the offseason. Dez Fitzpatrick (833 yards) and Tutu Atwell (625 yards) were both taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Rebels return Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders, who combined for 1,172 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
At tight end, Kenny Yeboah left Oxford for the NFL, leaving Ole Miss with relative inexperience at the position. Louisville, meanwhile, returns Marshon Ford, who was second among ACC tight ends in 2020 with six touchdown catches.
Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
Both teams return four starters on the offensive line. The difference, however, is that Ole Miss brought in Utah’s Orlando Umana (26 career starts) to shore up the center spot.
Edge: Ole Miss
Defensive line
This was somewhat of a weak point for Ole Miss last season. The Rebels beefed up in the trenches via transfers and their recruiting class. Louisville, meanwhile, returns 10 players who saw action a season ago.
Edge: Louisville
Linebackers
Louisville’s C.J. Avery (78 tackles in 2020) and Monty Montgomery (46 tackles) are a solid tandem up the middle. Ole Miss returns Lakia Henry and Momo Sanogo but lost leading tackler Jacquez Jones to transfer (Kentucky). The Rebels also added Maryland’s Chance Campbell in the offseason.
Edge: Louisville
Defensive backs
The Rebels return a handful of talent in the secondary and also add a few freshmen and key transfers, including Navy transfer Jake Springer. Louisville has cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, who was second team All-ACC as a freshman in 2020. Outside of that, however, the Cardinals have talent but lack major experience, especially at safety where just one player who saw action last season returns.
Edge: Ole Miss
Special teams
This one is a draw — Ole Miss returns punter Mac Brown but no kicker, Louisville returns kicker James Turner but no punter, and each squad has an explosive returner in Ealy for Ole Miss and Hassan Hall for the Cardinals.
Edge: Even