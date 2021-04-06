In spite of its first SEC series loss of the season Ole Miss remained No. 3 in the latest release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday.
The Rebels won 8-2 at Florida on Friday but lost Games 1 and 3 in the series.
Arkansas remained No. 2 in the rankings.
The Razorbacks will be part of a 2-3 matchup in Mississippi for the second time when they visit the Rebels later this week.
Arkansas swept Mississippi State March 26-28.
Ole Miss and Arkansas and currently tied atop the SEC West standings at 7-2.
Ole Miss is at home tonight at 6:30 against Alcorn State.