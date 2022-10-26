OXFORD — As great as things were early for Ole Miss’ offense last weekend in Baton Rouge, the wheels came off for the better part of the final three quarters.
The No. 15 Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) scored a touchdown 1:37 into the game and led LSU 17-3 early in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart led Ole Miss up and down the field as the Rebels totaled a whopping 200 yards of offense in the first quarter alone. Dart threw for 156 yards in the first quarter.
While the Ole Miss defense had its issues in the latter portions of the game — LSU scored 21 points in the fourth quarter alone — the Rebels’ offense stalled after its dynamic start. Ole Miss put up 92 yards of offense in the second quarter and just 56 in both the third and fourth quarters.
Ole Miss plays at Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) Saturday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies have had their issues on offense but are giving up 20.4 points per game this season, good for 25th nationally.
LSU is a stellar team, junior wide receiver Jordan Watkins said, but a lot of what happened last weekend was self-inflicted.
“We got off to a really hot start, but execution level just kind of went down a little bit. I don’t know if it’s because we got comfortable or what,” Watkins said. “Really, that was our first road test in a hostile environment. So, we just have to come back. We have another hostile environment this week. We have to execute better when times get tough.”
Better execution, Watkins said, largely comes from practice habits that have been established starting in the offseason until now.
“That’s when you go back and you rely on your training, from summer, from spring, from camp,” Watkins said. “And I think that time prepares you for when times get rough, you just kind of have to put your hand in the dirt a little bit and … execute better.”
The Rebels have had issues with hot starts not carrying into the latter portions of games at previous junctures this season. Ole Miss is scoring 10.4 points per game in the first quarter of games against FBS opponents, 12.6 in the second, 8.9 in the third and 3.4 in the fourth, according to Team Rankings. In SEC games, the Rebels are averaging 14.5 points per game in the second half compared to 21 in the first half.
Despite the drop off in last weekend’s game, Watkins said he isn’t worried about the state of the offense. Every week is its own beast, and the Rebels can’t dwell on what went wrong at Tiger Stadium. Saturday’s matchup at Kyle Field is its own beast.
“There’s definitely not a concern. We know what we have on offense, and the weapons that we have. I think we can go out and play with anybody in the country,” Watkins said. “… We don’t want to look back, you don’t want to look ahead. You just want to be prepared for that moment and who you’re playing this week. And I think that’s our mindset right now.”
