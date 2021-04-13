OXFORD – The first chance to move past a disappointing loss in the third game of the Arkansas series comes today for Ole Miss.
The Rebels are at home against Ohio Valley Conference member Austin Peay in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Swayze Field.
Most expected to winner of the Ole Miss-Arkansas series to be ranked No. 1 this week. That proved true when the Razorbacks took over the top spot in this week’s release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday.
Ole Miss dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 after Rebels pitching walked 17 batters and hit two more in Sunday’s 18-14 loss.
“That’s 19 baserunners. That’s over two an inning. You’re just not going to keep another team from scoring, let alone a really good team like Arkansas,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
Starting pitching was solid for Ole Miss in Games 1 and 2. Gunnar Hoglund carried a no-hitter into the sixth and left the game leading 3-1 before the Razorbacks rallied to win 7-3. Doug Nikhazy gave up seven hits and two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, and Ole Miss won 13-6.
Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway gave up 1 earned run in 2 2/3 innings in Game 2. He threw 45 pitches Saturday night and was less effective Sunday with two hits, a walk and an earned run in 21-pitch eighth inning.
“We’re looking for some pieces in front of Broadway,” Bianco said.
Last week began with the Rebels losing leading power hitter Tim Elko to a torn ACL and ended with the bullpen giving up 19 runs in three games, a season-high for an SEC series.
The glass half-full view is that Ole Miss his .344 and scored 30 runs on the weekend.
The Rebels are 24-8 overall, 8-4 in the SEC and tied with Mississippi State in second place in the West. The two rivals meet this weekend in Starkville.
“There’s a lot we can learn, a lot we can take away from how hard we fought. We hit really well. We executed pitches when we needed to,” second baseman Peyton Chatagnier said following Sunday’s loss. “I still feel good about this team. I feel like we were a couple of hits away, a couple of pitches away from being ranked the No. 1 team in the country tomorrow.”