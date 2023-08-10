Mississippi Vanderbilt Football

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes as offensive lineman Micah Pettus (57) blocks and Vanderbilt defensive end Darren Agu (92) defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

OXFORD — Continuity is important when it comes to offensive line play. Ole Miss redshirt center Caleb Warren believes this year's group has more stability than any unit he's been part of in his time on-campus.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you