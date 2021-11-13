OXFORD – No. 12 Ole Miss took down No. 11 Texas A&M 29-19 in a primetime matchup between two top-15 teams. Here are three takeaways from Saturday night’s game.
The Rebels were stout up front early
The Rebels dominated on the offensive and defensive lines early, surrendering just 28 first-quarter rushing yards while running wild themselves on a defensive front lauded as one of the nation’s premier units.
Junior running back Jerrion Ealy feasted in the game’s early portions, knifing free through the Aggies defense for 122 yards in the first half alone. Ealy passed the 2,000 career rushing yard plateau following the 53-yard dash.
When the offense sputtered, the defense came through
Ole Miss put up gaudy yardage totals — the Rebels outgained the Aggies 408-91 in the first half — but had just 15 points to show for it despite five drives getting inside the 35. The defense did its job there.
Ole Miss had two first-half drives that got down to the 1-yard line, and neither resulted in a touchdown. The second, in fact, was a turnover on downs. But on the first Texas A&M play of the ensuing drive, senior linebacker Chance Campbell and junior safety Keidron Smith tackled tailback Isaiah Spiller in the end zone for a safety.
During a second half where the Rebels gained just 96 yards of offense and sputtered on more than a few occasions, the defense made key play after key play when the the team needed it most. Junior safety A.J. Finley sealed the deal with a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.
Two unlikely players saved the game
While redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral gets the headlines, and the majority of the running accolades belonged to Ealy in this game, it was junior Snoop Conner who provided some breathing room with a 13-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
That play came on the heels of an interception from junior linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk – a third-stringer who has played sparingly in recent weeks – off quarterback Zach Calzada deep in Aggie territory. Up until that point, Conner had just 31 rushing yards.