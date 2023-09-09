APTOPIX Mississippi Tulane Football

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson is hit as he tries to catch a pass by Mississippi safety John Saunders Jr. (5) and safety Daijahn Anthony in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit Saturday afternoon, outscoring No. 24 Tulane 30-3 to end the game as the No. 20 Rebels took down the Green Wave 37-20 at Yulman Stadium.

