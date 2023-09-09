Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson is hit as he tries to catch a pass by Mississippi safety John Saunders Jr. (5) and safety Daijahn Anthony in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit Saturday afternoon, outscoring No. 24 Tulane 30-3 to end the game as the No. 20 Rebels took down the Green Wave 37-20 at Yulman Stadium.
For the second week in a row, Ole Miss got itself on the board less than a minute into the game, with senior wide receiver Tre Harris catching a 31-yard touchdown from junior Jaxson Dart to cap off the drive. Harris, who caught four touchdowns in the opener, left the game on the next drive with an unspecified injury.
Tulane was without starting quarterback Michael Pratt, who suffered a knee injury late in the season opener against South Alabama.
With Kai Horton making his first start under center, Tulane scored on its first drive of the day — helped in large part by a 57-yard catch-and-run by Lawrence Keys III — and took the lead on its third drive via a 44-yard field goal from Valentino Ambrosio.
The teams exchanged punts until Horton hit Jha’Wuan Jackson for a 41-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, extending Tulane’s lead to 10. Senior Caden Davis knocked in a 37-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the half to make it 17-10. The Rebels were held to just 30 rushing yards in the first half and 1 for 8 on third downs.
Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins tied the game with a nine-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. The run was set up by a long catch-and-run from senior Jordan Watkins, who received a crushing block from junior tight end Michael Trigg.
Following a third-down interception from Dart, senior cornerback Deantre Prince returned the favor by picking off Horton on the ensuing drive with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Prince’s sixth-career interception set up a go-ahead field goal from Davis.
Tulane looked poised to tie or take the lead halfway through the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down conversion from Horton was ruled short upon review, giving the Rebels the ball back. A 45-yard, one-handed grab from senior Dayton Wade set up a 21-yard touchdown catch from Trigg on fourth-and-two that put Ole Miss up double digits with less than five minutes to play.
The Green Wave drove down to the Rebels’ 8-yard line following a fourth-down facemask call that kept their drive alive and kicked a field goal to bring the game back within a possession. A career-long 56-yard kick from Davis and a fumble return touchdown from senior defensive end Jared Ivey iced the game for the Rebels in the final two minutes of the game.
Ole Miss hosts Georgia Tech Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
